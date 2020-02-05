Liam Gallagher moves to Hamburg after four songs because of voice problems

Liam Gallagher had to end his Hamburg show after only four songs tonight (February 5) due to a voice problem.

The star started his last European tour in Oslo on February 1 and is expected to tour Paris on February 21.

Gallagher only managed to perform four songs in the Hamburg Alsterdorfer sports hall. According to setlist.fm, this included an Oasis cover in “Rock’n’Roll Star”, “Halo” and “Shockwave” from his latest solo album “Why Me? Why Not” and “Wall Of Glass” from his solo debut in 2017 “As You Were”.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, Gallagher apologized to the fans present and wrote: “Sorry to everyone who came to the gig night in Hamburg. My voice was not there and if I had continued I would have done more I love you all and hope you understand that I will make it up to you.

The tour will continue in Amsterdam on Friday (February 7th). It is currently unclear whether further appointments will be affected by Gallagher’s voice problems.

Meanwhile, the former Oasis front man claimed yesterday that his brother Noel had refused £ 100m to reunite the legendary Manchester band. “We were offered £ 100m for a tour that is still not enough for the greedy soul. So, stay young, LG,” he tweeted.

Later, Noel rejected his claims and said he was “aware that someone had made an offer to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll Group Oasis for any amount of money.” He added, “However, I am fully aware that someone has to promote a single. Perhaps this is where the confusion lies.”