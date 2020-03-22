Liam Gallagher recycles “Wonderwall” and “Supersonic” in the video with washing karanavirusa

Liam Gallagher Oasis reworked classics: “Wonderwall”, “Superpersonic” and “Champagne Supernova”, to teach people to wash their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Placing on Twitter, the former Oasis frontman shared by three clips of him singing the iconic tunes – renamed “Wonderwash”, “Soapersonic” and “Champagne Soapernova” – while washing hands, trying to convince his supporters to follow suit.

Recycling “Wonderwall» with new texts, Gallagher sings: “Today is the day when they will come back to you / Until now, you had to somehow understand that you have to do / wash your hands, brush your toes. / Tore ass and pick your nose.

New tone WONDERWASH, if you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

The “Supersonic” he sings, “I need to be myself / I can not be more than anyone / I’m feeling supersonic / Give me gin and tonic / you can have it all but how much do you want it / me your hand, little fuckers. “

Here’s another that you may know. He called SOAPERSONIC. If you know the words, wash LG x pic.twitter.com/pG4ZHjH5VL

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Completing a hat-trick for the “Champagne Supernova” Gallagher wrote a tweet: “Back by popular demand, here is champagne SOAPERNOVA, thank you all for the laundry, and I’ll see you on the way LG x”

Back by popular demand, here’s the champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for the laundry, and I’ll see you on the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Gelager also released a remake of their own solo recording “What is worth.” Renamed “For Wash It Worth”, he dedicated his song composer Simon Oldredu (aka Cherry Ghost).

Alriiiiiiiiiiight 1 Even so, the beauty I want to dedicate this 1 N single Aldredu love you Simon Rasta LG x pic.twitter.com/wWOuHVohXk

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher, Noel asked his brother whether he will consider the possibility to restore the Oasis on a one-time charity concert if karonavirusny crisis is over.

After Noel Noel came out, a group of “Manchester” nice parted, saying he could not continue working with Liam a day longer.

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher has brought short-term relief coronavirus crisis, joked that he and Noel “samaizalyavalisya for 10 years.”

Turning to Twitter, Gallagher tried to calm the fans, who are faced with long periods of isolation, comparing the situation with their distant relations, and Noel.

“I n Rkid engaged in self-imposed isolation for 10 years, a few months does not hurt,” – wrote Liam this evening (18 March).

Wide list of all the concerts canceled / deferred as a result of the coronavirus can be found here.