liam-gallagher-sends-“love-and-light”-to-the-kairos-subsequent-liverpool-stabbing

Liam Gallagher has sent “love and light” to two users of The Kairos soon after they ended up reportedly the victims of a stabbing in Liverpool this weekend.

Merseyside Law enforcement have verified that a stabbing took location on Church Avenue in central Liverpool in the early hrs of yesterday early morning (March one).

Two 19-year-previous gentlemen were being wounded in the incident, with one of the victims at this time in a significant but secure problem in clinic. The other target, who suffered a slight knife wound to the experience, has considering that been discharged from medical center.

Gallagher was among the the social media users to voice their support for The Kairos, highlighting Tom and Lewis — thought to be frontman Tom Dempsey and guitarist Lewis Chambers — in his tweet in which he despatched “love [and] light” to the victims of the stabbing.

Sending appreciate n gentle to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos considering of you the two LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March one, 2020

In a statement about the stabbing, Merseyside Police confirmed that they had arrested and charged a male in connection with the incident.

We have billed a man with two counts of Segment 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in general public & affray following a stabbing on Church St #Liverpool at 4am on Sunday (1 March). The sufferer, 19, is in a critical but secure issue. Go through extra here:https://t.co/Aree35CMch pic.twitter.com/wI74d52l02 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 2, 2020

“It was described a group of males experienced been observed fighting shut to River Island on Church Avenue at 4am, and a 19-12 months-previous man sustained a stab wound to the chest all through the incident,” the force’s assertion points out. “His condition is now described as significant but steady. A second 19-year-outdated man who was cut to the experience was dealt with in hospital and later discharged.

“Jason Thomas Medlicott, 20, of Leinster Road, Liverpool has been billed with two counts of Part 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a general public spot and affray.”

Medlicott has been remanded in custody, and will surface at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this early morning (March 2).

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur explained the drive are “appealing to any customers of the public who may well have seen or even captured on digital camera any portion of this incident to make contact with police” [via The Liverpool Echo] in buy to support the ongoing investigation.