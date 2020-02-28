liam-gallagher-states-he-could-perform-knebworth-on-his-very-own

Liam Gallagher has declared that he could perform a solo gig at Knebworth, the web site in which his previous band Oasis played a pair of seminal reveals in 1996.

Gallagher was speaking to NME for this week’s The Significant Read through to talk about a vary of subjects, including the unceasing rumours about a probable Oasis reunion.

Soon after stating that an Oasis reunion is “gonna happen extremely fucking soon”, Liam was then asked about the prospect of the band participating in at Knebworth all over again should they ever really reform.

Replying that a Knebworth show would happen again — with or devoid of his brother Noel Gallagher — Liam mentioned that “I could do it quick!” in conditions of him playing a solo gig at the Hertfordshire web page where his band performed to a quarter of a million people today above a weekend in 1996.

“Knebworth – it would be a piece of piss to be correctly trustworthy,” Liam included. “And it’s definitely gonna happen.”

Liam is set to headline Looking through & Leeds Pageant 2020, TRNSMT Competition and Latitude Festival this summer season. He’ll also play a significant outside display in Heaton Park in Manchester on June 12.