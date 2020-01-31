Liam Gallagher unveils surprising live EP ‘Acoustic Sessions’

Liam Gallagher today introduced a surprising new live acoustic EP. You can stream it below.

“Acoustic Sessions” offers eight live tracks and consists of stripped-down versions of songs from his latest album “Why Me? Why not?

“Now That I’m Finded You”, “Once”, “Alright Now” and “Meadow” are released together with new revisions of the Oasis classics “Cast No Shadow” and “Stand By Me” as well as a demo version of “Once”. ‘

Gallagher also included “Sad Song” – originally a bonus track on “Definitely Maybe” – a version of Gallagher that was uncovered for the documentary Supersonic 2016 and also appears here.

You can stream the following EP:

Gallagher shared a new video for “Once” with Manchester United legend Eric Cantona today.

Having already described the 2019 route as his “Song of the Year”, the new video shows how the former star of Manchester United sings the route passionately as he roams his huge palace.

On his way from room to room, Gallagher himself, who takes on the role of his butler, sees Cantona having a drink of red wine. He also plays a tune on a grand piano before finally taking on his rightful cloak and crown as he heads out into the wide world – with Gallagher opening the door to his chauffeur-driven car.

Despite being a die-hard Manchester City fan, Liam said he was “excited” to secure Cantona’s commitment to the new video.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Eric Cantona, the last rock’n’roll footballer, stars in my video for” Once “,” said Liam.

“Songs like this don’t happen very often and soccer players don’t like him either.”