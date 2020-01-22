Liam Hemsworth is covered in blood in the first poster of the “most dangerous game”! | Liam Hemsworth, Most Dangerous Game, Quibi, Television

Judging by the poster, Liam HemsworthThe next Quibi show will be intense!

Next streaming service released first posters for action-packed show Most dangerous game.

Here is the synopsis of the show: Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he is not the hunter … but the prey. This action thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and family. Let the games begin.

The most dangerous game also plays Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola.

Quibi – which stands for “quick bites” – will be launched on April 6.

