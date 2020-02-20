Liam Neeson to star in English remake of Dutch film The Memory of a Killer

In accordance to Deadline, Academy Award-nominated actor Liam Neeson (Schindler’s Listing, Taken) has officially signed on for the lead function in On line casino Royale director Martin Campbell’s newest action-thriller movie titled Memory, which will be an English-language remake of the 2003 Dutch film The Memory of a Killer. This marks Campbell’s most current motion movie following 3 many years due to the fact directing the Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan-led film The Foreigner in 2017.

This project will increase to the growing record of Neeson’s forthcoming action movies which include Mark Williams’ Trustworthy Thief, Robert Lorenz’s The Marksman, and Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Highway starring along with Laurence Fishburne.

In the Memory movie, Neeson is established to portray the position of an expert assassin with a track record for discreet precision. When he refuses to total a position for a harmful criminal corporation, he quickly becomes a focus on and have to go on the hunt for these who want him dead. The English remake is composed by Dario Scardapane.

The unique movie The Memory of a Killer was also called The Alzheimer Case which was centered on the novel by Belgian writer Jef Geeraerts. It was directed by Erik Van Looy and starred Jan Decleir and Koen De Bouw, who played the roles of Angelo Ledda and Det. Eric Vincke. The first adopted the tale of retired hitman Angelo Ledda, who agreed to a single last killing inspite of studying that he has made an Alzheimer’s sickness. When he refuses to kill his 2nd target, his employer sent a further hitman to finish the position and to also get rid of him. In his attempt to search for revenge in opposition to his employer, he should fight by his worsening Alzheimer’s ailment and the law enforcement.

Memory will be executive produced by Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman with Rupert Maconick, Arthur Sarkissian and Welle Entertainment’s Cathy Schulman set as producers. STXinternational will be dealing with worldwide income for the film.

Manufacturing is expected to commence in August.