Liam Payne Claims His Mum Was not A Lover Of His Thirsty Underwear Shoot

Past 12 months, as you may well recall, the world was blessed with a collection of outrageously thirsty photographs of Liam Payne, many thanks to a Hugo Boss underwear campaign.

The previous One particular Course singer posed with model Stella Maxwell for the photographs, which confirmed off his ripped physique and did not go away a hell of a ton to the creativity.

In an job interview to endorse his new solo single, Liam Payne spoke with Uk publication The Solar, and the issue of the photo shoot arrived up.

The singer reported that although quite a few of his mates were being impressed, his mum was a rough crowd. He discussed:

“Quite a several mates claimed they had to spin their vehicles around to attempt and get pics of me throughout a bus – but it was my mum’s reaction I remember finest. She saw the photographs just ahead of they arrived out and of course there is some extremely raunchy types of me and Stella – so I experimented with to exhibit my dad 1st to soften the blow.”

He continued:

“I was at The O2 mainly because I was about to go on and ­support Rita Ora, we had been likely to conduct our song For You together. I was backstage and tried to show him promptly on my cellphone when mum went to the loo, but she came back and noticed what I was exhibiting him. She was like, ‘What’s that?’ and saw Stella draped throughout me in this photo and then she strike me all-around the earhole. It took me proper back again to my childhood straight away.”

In the identical job interview, Liam Payne reported that the A single Path lads have been talking “a lot” in the lead-up to the group’s ten-yr anniversary, increasing queries about a feasible reunion.

Almost nothing has express been said, but we eagerly await additional updates.

Impression:

Getty Photographs / Dave Benett