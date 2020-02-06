Liam Payne discusses military service and whether he would support his son’s enrollment | Liam Payne

Liam Payne talks about the possibility that her son Bear might want to join the military someday.

The 26-year-old singer opened her doors while attending the Military Sun Awards 2020 Thursday, February 6 at Banqueting House in London, England.

“It’s obviously a huge risk and things are being taken, we need it badly in many ways, but at the same time it’s difficult”, Liam said. “I mean, I don’t know how I would feel if my son joined the military. I would support him, but at the same time, it really brings me home when I think of my son and the sacrifice that some of these families do with loved ones. “

“It is an incredible thing for them,” he added. “I think so many things these days mean different things now that you have a responsibility and a child. It’s something different and I couldn’t imagine putting myself in their shoes, so a lot of respect for them. “

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB