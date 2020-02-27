liam-payne-&-maya-henry-crack-up-immediately-after-six-months-together

It seems to be like points are over for Liam Payne and Maya Henry.

The Sun studies that the 26-year-old musician was overheard declaring he was single at a latest occasion.

“Things concerning Liam and Maya experienced been rocky not too long ago and they finally resolved to phone it a working day,” a source shared with the paper. “He was particularly chaotic at the close of final calendar year and when he inevitably stopped, they ended up both of those able to re-examine exactly what they want.”

The resource added that the two “decided to go their separate approaches but he [Payne] is not moping and desires to place it behind him.”

Liam and Maya were being previous found out in December in Paris.