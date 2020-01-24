Liam Smith clears the registration of Clean Boxing after removing the WBC ratings

World Boxing News 24/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Former world champion Liam Smith has made it clear that his registration for the World Boxing Council’s Clean Boxing Program was completed after he was removed from the reviews.

WBC chiefs released information to outline Smith’s exclusion from being fired in her green and gold belt.

They said:

Liam Smith, who was # 10 super welterweight, left the WBC world rankings in January. He did not complete his registration for the Clean Boxing Program at the end of the 90-day term.

We would like to remind you that it is essential for the WBC to work in the field of education and awareness-raising so that everyone involved in sport learns about the dangers of using substances to improve performance (PED), which ultimately lead to considerable problems for the health of athletes to lead.

At this point in the webinar, which is available on all WBC and CBP websites, specific information is displayed to highlight the risks and dangers of using these substances.

Smith moved shortly afterwards to show evidence of his papers.

Signed up last year, don’t know why I have to do it again, but here it is. 🤷🏻‍♂️ be sent first. @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/qyueJBusXw

– Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) January 23, 2020

“(The WBC Clean Boxing Program) was registered for it last year,” said Smith. “(I’m not sure why I have to do it again, but here it is. (It will be shipped first)”

The WBC has a good record of reused boxers once they have been sorted out between both parties. The sanctioning agency also warns Boxer several times.

Smith can expect to be hired again in the coming days.

GARCIA against REDKACH

Danny “Swift” Garcia will defend his Silver Welter title against Ukrainian Ivan Redkach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday.

It is a fight organized by TGB Promotions. Also as part of the Premier Boxing Champions series with TV show by Showtime.

Ivan Redkach, who has a professional record of 23-4-1, 18 KO. He says he has to defeat Garcia to show the world that he has what it takes to be world champion.

Ivan beat former world champion Devon Alexander in six rounds last year.

While Danny (35: 2, 21: 0) defeated Adrián Granados (20: 8: 2, 14: 0, 1: 0) in the seventh round on April 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.