The questions and answers have returned for 2020 with a new look and a new moderation, but the show’s hallmark will remain as long as the climate geniuses fill out the panel. This was evidenced by last night’s response to the liberal senator Jim Molanwho used the bushfire show to deny the fact that climate change is being driven by human industry – and is proud to support the fact that it doesn’t rely on evidence to make a decision.

When pushed by a new host Hamish Macdonald Concerning the circumstances that led to this terrible fire season, Molan said: “I accept that the climate is changing, it has changed and it will change. What it produces is hotter and drier weather and a hotter and drier country. “

So far, so normal. But Molan, who was flanked by local and international experts, then admitted: “Whether it is man-made climate change, my opinion is open.”

Cue the interjection. Molan explained the openness of his mind – a void, a throat, a huge cave, if you will – caused by the fact that “every day on my desk contains enough information that there are other opinions.”

In an ad that would do Tony Jones Macdonald proudly pointed out to Molan what evidence led him to take this stand. Molan directly admitted that he had NFI for the entire field and said, “I don’t rely on evidence, Hamish.”

American climatologist Michael E. MannSitting next to Molan, struck back with the statement “You should keep your mind open, but not so open that your brain fails.”

You have to wonder what information is actually coming over Molan’s desk so he can memorize this “open” information, and I bet he sees a few damned Facebook conspiracy theories between his candy crush sessions.

The fact that climate deniers still have a platform for questions and answers is an issue we can argue about endlessly. However, I understand this as a Pyrrhic victory: it seems or not, the redesigned Q&A has shown that some of the heads of state will remain unaffected by science, no matter how calm and comprehensive it lies ahead.

You can catch the swap below, right at the 56:30 mark:

