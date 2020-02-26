[liberian-previous-imf-africa-chief-named-as-deputy-managing-director]



FILE Image: Antoinette Sayeh, the Global Monetary Fund (IMF) director for Africa, responds to a dilemma through a community lecture at the University of Nairobi Oct 22, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

February 26, 2020

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Global Monetary Fund Taking care of Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday nominated former IMF official Antoinette Sayeh to develop into a deputy managing director at the Fund.

Sayeh, a Liberian countrywide, was director of the IMF’s African Office in between 2008 and 2016. She considering that has been at the Middle for Worldwide Progress think tank in Washington, owning served as Liberia’s finance minister from 2006 to 2008 and expended 17 many years at the Environment Lender.

She would serve as just one of 4 deputy controlling administrators less than Georgieva, but would not exchange David Lipton as very first deputy taking care of director, the Fund’s No. two job, which has robust affect about procedures.

Lipton and Carla Grasso, a deputy taking care of director who is the IMF’s main administrative officer, are due to go away at the stop of February in the to start with significant administration improvements produced by Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist who took around as managing director in October.

Geoffrey Okamoto, a 35-yr-old U.S. Treasury acting assistant secretary has emerged as a major candidate to replace Lipton, backed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Georgieva’s announcement neither specified Sayeh’s future portfolio at the IMF nor whether any adjustments to deputy controlling director duties would be built. She has reported both equally Lipton and Grasso would be replaced.

The IMF’s No. two formal has historically been an American, although the Fund’s running administrators have been from Europe. The United States is the biggest shareholder in the IMF, with 16.five% of the Fund’s voting ability.

“Antoinette demonstrates a scarce mixture of institutional management, deep analytical capacity, and an unwavering determination to fairness,” Georgieva said in a assertion, including that the two had labored alongside one another for several years at the Entire world Bank.

(Reporting by David Lawder editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)