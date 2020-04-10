Liberty University seeks reporter charged with coronavirus story

The University of Liberty has urged the crime of trespassing two journalists seeking to talk about why Virginia’s evangelical college remains partially open during the outbreak of the coronavirus. The college, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, is headed by Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr., who has indicated that the epidemic coverage has been exaggerated.

According to Falwell, the university conducts classes online and follows social distance instructions.

But he said he had opened the campus for international students and students who had nowhere else to go.

On Thursday, the campus was home to about 1,000 students, about one-eighth of the normal residential population.

After writing that Liberty’s decision had raised concerns in the community, the university reported that Propublic’s reporter Alec McGillis, and photographer Julia Lendlman, who wrote an article on March 29 at the New York Times. Appealed against

Virginia magistrate Kang Lee signed a class 1 misdemeanor arrest warrant against two journalists and was sentenced to a maximum of one year. It was up to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s attorney Bethany Harrison to decide whether to prosecute, and she said on Thursday she had not seen details of the case.

Falwell said Liberty security forces investigated journalists after the article was published and collected testimony from witnesses that they were on campus without permission.

He said it was a safety issue to keep outsiders out during a global pandemic.

“When we come from famous hotspots we feel we owe it not to our students and our parents.” “The only way to send a message is to them To let them know that will be prosecuted. “

Richard Tofel, President of ProPublica, said that it was really important to write about decisions that put people at risk, contrary to safety guidelines. An article by MacGillis, “What is one of the only university campuses still open in the United States?” Was published March 26.

“It doesn’t seem important to file a complaint about trespassing,” Torres said.

According to Falwell, no witness testimony was found against the Times reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, who wrote about Liberty on March 29, and no trespassing charges were filed. The Times article headlined, “Liberty University is bringing back students and bringing back the fear of coronavirus.”

The Times said the freelance photographer is doing the routine work of taking pictures of someone interviewed for news articles.

“ Liberty will pursue criminal cases and follow freelance journalists after frustrated by the media reporting on Liberty’s decision to convene classes during a pandemic at the university, ” spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said. I’m sorry that I decided to do that. “

While reporting his story on the March 24 Liberty decision, an AP photographer was contacted by a campus security officer and asked to delete all images taken at Liberty, leaving behind Was

After consulting the supervisor, the photographer deleted the image-the news agency looked back and made the wrong decision.

“We do not delete photos or other materials at the request of individual law enforcement officials,” said Surreysby, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of AP. “We try to legally counter such orders.”

Liberty is particularly upset in the Times, arguing in newspapers that nearly 12 Liberty students were ill with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. The university said that only one student tested positive-those who did not live on campus and were on campus two weeks before taking the test.

Liberty demanded withdrawal and threatened legal action.

According to Murphy, the Times article described conflicting statements by university leaders and personal attacks on liberal policy critics.

“We are confident in the accuracy of the report,” she said.

Mr Falwell also questioned whether freedom was being taken up for political reasons, noting that it is not the only university in the country that has similarly limited opening.

That said, the university plans to run a newspaper ad in a southern city, where many students come from, so it can be compared to several other universities.

The next ad says, “No matter what you conclude from your media account, Liberty’s response to COVID-19 makes us a pretty good company.”

