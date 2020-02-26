Librarians are coming to Nashville in droves to show how they are preparing citizens for the future | Opinion

CLOSE Three Nashville women have spearheaded the creation of the Votes for Women Project, which is set to open in 2020 as a permanent exhibit at Nashville Public Library. Nashville Tennessean

The Public Library Association’s national conference is in Nashville Feb. 26-28. Among the speakers: Stacey Abrams, Soledad O’Brien and Samantha Bee.

More than 8,000 librarians will make Nashville home this week at the Public Library Association national conference. It’s an exciting time to be in your vibrant and diverse city, and we are excited to serve in this dynamic and essential profession. I believe our mission and services are as vital today as they were in the days of Benjamin Franklin.

In fact, many aspects of our nation’s libraries have stayed remarkably consistent for centuries. Most importantly, public libraries welcome everyone in our communities—regardless of their age or background.

We are committed to literacy, reading and the power of stories to expand our world. And librarians are committed to connecting people with the accurate, non-biased information and resources they need to thrive.

But how we do this work continues to evolve as community needs shift and technology brings new opportunities and challenges. One major theme is an extension of our role in equity, diversity and inclusion. The challenges facing many of our residents — from unstable housing to the opioid crisis — cannot be solved by one entity alone.

Social work and entrepreneur training are now part of our services

Dozens of libraries recently have added social workers to their staff or deepened connections with social service agencies to meet these needs.

For example, a representative from Tennessee’s Blount County Public Library will speak at our conference about their collaboration with the county’s Recovery Court to support people rebuilding their lives after drug misuse. We will share recent research detailing how public libraries have responded to the opioid crisis with their communities.

We also see this in linkages with workforce development and entrepreneurship. My library in San Antonio, for instance, hosts LaunchSA, the city’s one-stop Entrepreneurship Resource Center. Our goal is to make entrepreneurship easier, and to strengthen the support infrastructure for small-business owners.

The Carson City Public Library in Nevada added powerful computers with 3D computer-aided-design software and teamed with the Manufacturing Skills Institute to offer certification in advanced manufacturing.

We are fighting for people’s right to read what they want

Technology is increasingly critical to our work. From helping people apply for jobs or complete the census online to coding classes and robotics, to the telehealth center serving veterans through the Jackson County Public Library, we are making more great things happen for more people through free access to technology training and services.

More than 20 million U.S. households still lack home broadband. Library staff help to make sure no one is stranded in our increasingly complex digital landscape.

This is also why we launched #eBooksForAll here at the Nashville Public Library in September and continue to fight for people’s right to read what and how they want.

Libraries have invested more than $40 billion in the past decade to acquiring e-books and other digital content for our patrons. The only way to ensure equitable and sustained access to original digital content from publishers like Macmillan and Amazon, as well as services like Netflix and Spotify, for future generations is to restore library lending and preservation rights.

Finally, we are bringing people together in person in new ways — from co-working spaces to digital media labs. Our nation’s public libraries host more than 1.3 billion visits and 5.4 million programs every year. In fact, a Gallup poll recently found more people go to libraries than to the movies.

As we enjoy your city, we hope you will continue to use and support your local public libraries. Together, we can create a brighter future for all.

Ramiro S. Salazar is president of the Public Library Association (PLA) and director of the San Antonio (Tex.) Public Library. The PLA is holding its national conference Feb. 26-29 at Music City Center in Nashville.

