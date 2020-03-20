Liddy Clark Balances Faculty & An Up-and-Coming Pop Country Occupation! | 10 Enjoyable Information, Liddy Clark

Liddy Clark is heading to be one of your new preferred pop country artists!

The up-and-coming songstress, who’s all about female electricity, balances her blossoming occupation while currently being a higher education scholar at the exact same time.

Liddy not long ago collaborated with the Transform Her Up Challenge, which aims to elevate recognition and make an impact on the gender imbalance in the new music field.

“I choose to address ‘New Rules’ simply because it’s a person of my favourite Dua songs. I feel it’s extremely empowering and reminds ladies that our time has benefit so we do not require to waste it on boys who are not really worth it,” Liddy instructed JJJ.

Liddy also shared 10 Enjoyment Points to help us get to know her! Check it:

1. My identify is not truly Liddy, lawfully it is Elizabeth! But that is considerably much too official for me.

2. I have 3 dogs at dwelling I like dearly, but while I’m in university, I appreciate to foster puppies from a nearby shelter.

3. I’m remaining handed when I produce, but participate in guitar & do most every little thing else appropriate handed.

4. I’m a junior at USC, but I took a hole calendar year involving substantial college and higher education to go after my tunes far more absolutely.

5. I have lived for numerous decades on all of the coasts: Florida, California, and Texas.

6. I was in the musical Annie 3 times.

7. I’m allergic to all forms of nuts, so yea I’ve never had Nutella.

8. My beloved track is “Vienna” by Billy Joel, it usually calms my anxieties.

9. I have tried using virtually just about every activity (Golfing, Soccer, Basketball, Competitive Cheerleading) and I’m equally uncoordinated in all of them.

10. In my 6th grade math course we performed Fantasy Football and I actually received for my course! It was the yr the Saints gained the Superbowl, and I experienced Drew Brees as my quarterback

