Lidl urgently recalls popular article after fearing it could cause liver disease

Lidl urgently recalls his oregano due to fears that it may contain high levels of a chemical that can cause liver disease.

According to the Food Standards Agency’s website, the herb may contain high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids, a natural substance but which, after prolonged consumption of high levels, can lead to liver disease.

The economic supermarket recalled its 7.5 g Kania Oregano with a lot code 9163BE and an expiration date of June 2020.

Customers are requested not to eat the product and return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Notices will also be posted in all stores that sell the product.

Call customer service on 0370 444 1234 for any questions or concerns.

