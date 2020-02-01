Lieutenant General Governor is responding to backlashes in the Ashley Menser case after the Lebanese prosecutor’s letter describing his comments as “critical”

LIBANON COUNTY – Governor John Fetterman doubles after Lebanese district attorney Pier Esquire has released a letter to the media accused of “criticizing the court” for arresting a cancer patient in need of treatment ,

It comes after Fetterman went on social media and urged to release her and get treatment.

“Let this woman visit with her oncologist and guide the rest of the process,” said Fetterman. “It is not controversial to suggest that this woman visit her with her oncologist,” he added.

Ashley Menser, 36, pleaded guilty to stealing $ 109.63 from a Weis grocery store in 2018. On the day of her hearing, she had an oncology appointment to discuss possible operations, but was suspended when Judge Samuel Kline was sentenced to 7 to 10 months in the district prison.

“I don’t understand why it is of interest to anyone to stop them from seeing their doctor and allow him or her to assess their current health,” added Fetterman.

District Attorney Pier Esquire’s letter read in part: “Our Vice Governor found it appropriate to criticize the court and the victim.” , their drug abuse, or the fact that their prison terms, as determined by law, require prison terms. “

Fetterman says that while it was not his intention to get this type of reaction, he stands by his words.

“I’m not going to get into a pushing match with the district attorney. I only suggest that they stand on the side of sympathy and allow this woman to see her doctor.”

Fox43 contacted District Attorney Pier Esquire about the letter, but he did not respond to our questions.

“This is not number one enemy of the state, this is not Hannibal Lector, who you know is addicted in a mask and stretcher,” added Fetterman.

An application has been made to review and amend the judgment.

A hearing is not yet scheduled, but is expected to take place in the next ten days.