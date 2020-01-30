Life expectancy in the United States is increasing for the first time in years

Life expectancy has increased for the first time since 2014.

After years of decline, life expectancy in the United States has finally increased, if only slightly.

According to BuzzFeed News, health officials from the National Center for Health Statistics have reported that life expectancy in the U.S. rose by about a month to 78.7 in 2018. This is the first time that life expectancy in the United States has not decreased since 2014, although it is still the case is below the peak expectation of the year of 78.9 years.

The decrease noted is due to declining heart disease and cancer mortality rates and, for the first time in 28 years, a four percent drop in drug-related overdose.

While HHS secretary Alex Azar stated in a statement that the message was “a real victory,” Regina LaBelle of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center went a little closer and said to BuzzFeed News: “We should be cautiously optimistic, “adding that the latest data is just” a one-year snapshot of a moving picture “.

Although mortality rates have declined for most leading causes of death in the United States, two of the top 10 cases – flu and suicide – increased.

LaBelle also noted the fact that the overall number of drug-related deaths decreased, but continued to increase in California, Delaware, Missouri, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

Overall, life expectancy stagnated in the 2010s despite some fluctuations compared to a steady increase in the 2000s.

“Time will tell whether the small increase in 2018 will be the start of a new growth phase or another fluctuation in a decades-long flat trend,” Arizona State University sociologist Francesco Acciai told BuzzFeed News.

