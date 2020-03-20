Life in the Pink: Frost suggests TE transfer Vokolek experienced a productive sit-out yr | Countrywide Sports activities

Travis Vokolek is hard to skip around the Nebraska football facilities.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound restricted end cuts an imposing figure, even among a placement team that has no shortage of dimension.

The Huskers are hoping he’s simple to location on Saturdays in the tumble, way too.

The wait around will have been a long time coming for Vokolek, a junior from Springfield, Missouri, who transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers past 12 months and sat out the 2019 season pursuant to NCAA transfer rules.

He obviously built an effect, earning NU’s offensive scout team participant of the year honors. Previously this month, mentor Scott Frost explained he believed Vokolek experienced built the most of the past calendar year.

“Guys get out of redshirt years sort of what they set into them,” he explained. “There is some guys who set it in cruise command and really don’t get a good deal out of it and other fellas who operate to find out it and get improved. I feel Travis has enhanced given that the working day he obtained on campus. That is heading to be a entertaining levels of competition and struggle at the tight conclude spot, too. (Senior Jack Stoll and junior Austin Allen) are a small little bit limited in spring ball, so Travis is going to get a great deal of reps.

“I feel terrific about the condition we are in at that placement with all those 3 men top it.”

That competition, along with all of the other individuals, of program, was slice small when spring ball was halted indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. At some issue, although, individuals a few — along with junior Kurt Rafdal and hybrid restricted stop/receiver Chris Hickman — will all get back again to competing.

Stoll, for his aspect, claimed Vokolek has been a welcome addition to the place.

“He is an unbelievable dude. Somebody you can have faith in on and off the field,” Stoll stated. “Clearly, he has some match working experience actively playing around at Rutgers. He form of took very last calendar year as a lot more of a redshirt time, which I think aided him enormously. It assisted him discover the offense, build all the things, and he’s creating big strides. I know he’s going to go out there and help profit this team in the tumble.

“I’m just truly excited to have him on the workforce. He is a terrific guy and I just cannot hold out for him to go out there and make some plays.”

In 2018, Vokolek caught 16 passes for 184 yards for an anemic Rutgers passing recreation and hauled in two of the team’s 5 passing touchdowns.