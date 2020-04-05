Life insurance policyholders receive another 30 days to pay premiums during the holiday

New Delhi: Regulator Irdia has provided 30 additional 30-day deadlines for insurers to pay life insurance premiums, the extension of which falls in March and April amid the lock-in to fight the virus.

The Indian Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has already provided more time to pay premiums for medical insurance and third-party insurance.

In response to the agencies provided by Life Insurance and the Life Insurance Council, the regulator issued a 30-day grace supplement to pay premiums.

Insurers and the council have flagged operational restrictions and difficulties with legal entities due to a three-week shutdown across the country and social distance counseling.

Irdi went on to say that in the context of unit-related policies (until May 31, 2020) and the value of the fund in the masses, life insurers may offer settlement options “according to the relevant regulations.”

“This is a time-consuming option regardless of whether there is such an option in a particular product,” Irdi said in a circular.

However, life insurers must exercise utmost care and clarity to clearly explain the potential risk of continued volatility of the fund based on the net daily value of assets (NAV).

Last week, Irda said that third-party premiums and health insurance premiums – which fall from March 25 to April 14, 2020 – could be paid on or before April 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, Irdi has also given insurers more time to record the return on regulation.

In case of monthly return, the additional time is 15 days, while in case of quarterly, half-year and annual repayments, you will receive 30 more days.

