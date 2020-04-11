“Life is about connection”

Letters to loved ones, friends, co-workers and essential workers on secure living from Vicky Phelan, Joe Schmidt, Maeve Higgins, LYNN RUANE, journalists from the Irish Times AND OTHERS

To my niece and goddaughter, Lucy

You will be so mortified when you see Ant again, writing about yourself. We have had several names for each other over the years. Right now, I call you niece, a conscious formality only possible because we are anything but formal with each other.

You call me Ant right now instead of aunt, accompanied by the ant emoji in our texts, because it’s a joke. You never called me aunt. I have always been Rosie. I already publicly mortified you last year when I devoted my travel essay book, Elsewhere.

When you are not locked in your house these days, you are at work at the Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Children keep getting sick from other illnesses during a pandemic. You have seen and experienced things that I, more than twice your age, never have or never want. When you trained and lived with me for a while, you came home more than once upset by a dying baby you had cuddled and tried to make yourself comfortable in the last hours.

When my recent trip to Zimbabwe to see old friends was interrupted by the need to leave before its borders closed, it was you who arrived – socially distanced – at my door, offering to do my shopping. I hadn’t returned home for more than two hours, but you knew I was starting my fortnight fortnight. It is love and thoughtfulness, and kindness of which you have so much.

There’s been a new addition to our family since January, Baby Amelie. My great niece and your first niece (or nephew for that matter). You are also an ant now. When I snuggled baby Amélie for the first time in the hospital, I remembered the immediate love and familiarity I felt for you the first time I held you.

Right now, I could so vividly imagine the happy times we would all have together in the future; Big ant and new ant with our big niece and niece: these are the most excellent moments that we will have when we can see and hold each other again. – Ant

Rosita Boland is an Irish Times reporter

Dear Sinead *,

We haven’t seen each other for a long time. You live at home in Kilkenny. I live in Limerick. I was hoping to be able to catch up with you at the end of March, when I should have been home to celebrate my mother’s 65th birthday and Mother’s Day with my family. Instead, because of the coronavirus, we are all self-isolated in our own homes and I don’t know when, if ever, I will see you again.

You see, I only learned recently that you have been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and the prognosis is not good. I called Mark *, your husband, to check on what I had heard. Unfortunately, the rumors were true. Mark told me that you only have a few months to live and that the doctors can’t do anything. I could not believe it. How could this happen? I tried to comfort Mark and calm him down because people were soothing me when I got this same news two years ago.

Vicky Phelan. Photography: Tom Honan

The difference between yesterday and today, however, is that I was able to surround myself with family and friends to comfort myself. I could cry on the shoulders of my friends. I was able to sit in silence with my family and friends and all that was required was a nod or pressure from my hand to let me know that someone was there for me. None of your friends can visit you and sit with you and spend precious time with you. None of Mark’s friends can take him out for a pint to get him out of the house and forget what’s in store, even just for a little while.

You and Mark have to face this horrible situation, separated from all your family and friends, who can only put down dinners and shop at the door and talk from a distance through the windows because your immune system is compromised. and you already have something to deal with without having to worry about catching a coronavirus.

And so, I have to live with the guilt that over the past year, I have not been there for you as I should have been. I was busy with my book and with the treatment, with my family and with the help of other people, people I don’t know. I should have taken more time for my friends. I have to accept that you die and I will never see you again. I may not even be able to attend your funeral. I have sent messages and cards to you and Mark to let you know how sorry I am for not being the friend I should have been and to support and comfort you with the words because c is all i have to offer.

The only words that are important now are the words “I’m sorry” and “I hope you can forgive me”.

Your friend,

Vicky

Vicky Phelan is a cancer activist and author; * some names in his letter have been changed

My dear compatriots and friends from Italy,

My life has been similar to that of a vagabond, and I am your ambassador in the beautiful and friendly country of Ireland. In this life that I have decided to lead, I have often spent Easter time – our sacred Easter time – far from you and our coasts, our sky and our beauties. The truth is that I have never been far from you, I have never forgotten you, I am yours and I want to be yours, always be a part of you and remember you wherever I go.

I see you suffer now and I suffer with you. I see our old people dying now to stay with their grandchildren, our happy attitude towards life and mutually severely punished and betrayed. It is terrible, without explanation, and makes us fall into an inner doubt that leaves us shaken.

Mr. Paolo Serpi, Italian Ambassador to Ireland

As an Italian among the Irish, I turn to you during this Easter period thinking about this. But it is not despair, it is rather a pain that opens my heart and my soul to hope.

The hope of soon seeing your sky, your shores, your beauties and you, my brothers, strong again, full of your beautiful, lively, “being yourselves”, being Italian … “I figli dei figli di Michelangelo “.

I love you and I am still your faithful ambassador in the old and beloved Hibernia,

An abbraccio,

Paolo Serpi

HE Mr. Paolo Serpi, Ambassador of Italy to Ireland

Dear Abby,

We enjoyed dinner tonight and wondering how are you in your kiwi corner of the world? It’s great to have the family chat and the photos and messages we share, but I thought I would drop you an old-fashioned letter.

I see you have had sunshine and 17 degrees today, so at least it keeps your day bright, although I’m sure you’d rather go to the beach or ride your horse along the waterline. How are the others in the apartment, I hope you are not all under each other’s feet and that you feel too cramped?

Hopefully the spread of the virus can be stopped as soon as possible.

We managed to expand here, Tim having requisitioned the office. He works normal office hours, so he is hidden for most of the day, immersed in the world of accounting. Ella has online lectures and quizzes and occasional assignments, preparing for her final year of radiography. As you know, she volunteered to help the health services but has not yet been asked, so we will see how it goes. Health care workers have certainly done an incredible job in difficult circumstances.

Your mom and I are trying to keep Luke motivated and focused on homework. He just finished a book review and did some work in English today, even if it’s the first day of vacation for him. The past two weeks have been pretty good, so I hope it stays that way.

I don’t know if you’ve spoken to your cousin, Lucy, since returning from Dublin, but it was a relief for her to return. She was well settled with her car left next to the airport and went directly to Taupo, where the house was stored for her 14 days of self-isolation which has just ended.

Joe Schmidt: “We have enjoyed the slower pace of the past few weeks and the time we have spent together.” Photography: Brian Lawless / PA Wire

Anyway, despite the bewildering circumstances, we enjoyed the slower pace of the past few weeks and the time spent together. It was good to chat by video and know that everything is fine. Hopefully the spread of the virus can be stopped as soon as possible to stop the anxiety and loss that people have already suffered.

Take care of yourself and love us all,

Dad

Joe Schmidt is a former Irish rugby coach

Well, mom,

I hope that this postcard will find you well and that you will be able to read my little writing. Isn’t it great that I didn’t have to stamp it? (I know you are probably reading this Pat Curran. Send greetings to your colleagues at An Post, but can you also mention the price of stamps?)

Anyway, mom, I know our weekend facetimes are lined up, but it’s always nice to have a little post, right? And it will be a nice little memory of this period of madness. I hope that the cocooning is going well and that you have wiped the roosters that I left at the back door.

I saw Tessie Daly (she is 70 years old if she is one day, right?) At Lidl and she roared through onions to me that she got a WhatsApp on the live virus on your carrots for three weeks then give everything a good wash. Speaking of Tessie Daly, I met her son Conor when I was outside for my long walk and I almost had to go into a bush to distance the two meters from him, the big clod. I should start walking around after nine o’clock when everyone is watching the news.

Aisling: “I’m half thinking about going back to nursing”. Illustration: Lauren O’Neill

Majella and I are determined to keep the book club going, so we use this Zoom video yoke and invite all the girls to join us. Sinead Cloghessy was on the second bottle of wine before we even started, so it was like the usual book club, I guess (Pat, if you’re still reading, don’t tell Tessie or Sinead what I got says about them, well done).

Majella said daddy would love all the drama and the excitement and she’s right, right? He was a powerful man for freezing milk. I hope you are not too alone there without him and hopefully everything will be over soon. And you know, I’m half thinking about going back to nursing. Dad always said I had the face and the temper for that.

Wipe the postcard while you’re at it,

Love aisling

To the people I meet at work,

Write a letter, she said. To someone you can’t see because of the lock, she said. And yes, I could have chosen family or friends or any usual crew, but the problem is that I see more now than ever. Too much, in fact. The zoom has a lot to answer.

So I thought of who I was missing. I was as surprised as anyone to realize that it was you. I will not use names here, obviously, because one day it will end and I will have to see each of you again and finally we will attract attention and we will both remember the stupid love letter in the magazine and one of us will have to die and it won’t be me.

But yes, apart from the threats of murder, I miss you, the whirlwind of four or five dozen different faces with which I am in contact when I am at work. Whether in the office or on the road or in a press room during a match, we could only get up and talk for three minutes once every two weeks. But Christ, I miss those three minutes.

Better to dream of a sunny day, when we can cross paths, groan a hello, laugh too much at a weak attempt at wisecrack and then not see each other for a week

Working from home is not a difficulty. But I would give a lot for a lazy half-talk about golf or running or football a few times a day. Or ask if the book in which you have your nose is good. Or walking on some of you, obviously, chatting on some of you and getting rid of them before they get in.

I miss the did-you-see and wait-till-you-hears, the what-an-arseholes and the ah-poor-craythurs. I miss the sneer at a match, the paint splattered with shit that makes up the press box, micro-insults and imaginary fantasies. I miss the spirits you and the shelters and the comings and goings.

Of course, I could contact you individually and tell you in person. But, don’t know either. Better to dream of a sunny day, when we can cross paths in the hallway, groan a hello, laugh too much at a weak wisecrack attempt and then not see each other for a week. Congratulated.

Be well,

Malachy.

Malachy Clerkin is an Irish Times reporter

Hey kyle

I hope you are well. The countdown has started, and the dream team will soon be back together. I know all of our plans for the summer are out of sight because of the coronavirus, but I always look forward to doing nothing with you. Sooner or later we’ll be back in our pancake, pizza and Super Mario routine on the Switch.

Hopefully when the world is in the right place again and everyone is safe and healthy, we will be back in the car and off on our little adventures. The first on the list is Funtasia, so we can hit these slides and splash in the water. I look forward!

I know it’s very difficult for us to be far from each other, but I want you to know that you are the strongest little boy I know and I promise to make up for lost time when I will be at home.

Things are going well here and we are really looking forward to coming home. The weather is getting nice here too, so it’s good not to run in the rain.

I am training for a half-marathon and I hope to beat my last time before going home. Hope to see all the new faces arriving here that will replace us at the end of our trip. When they arrive, it means that our journey is coming to an end.

Well son, I have to go now. I love you so much and see you soon,

Mum

Corporal Nicole Whelan is with the Reconnaissance Company, 115th Irish-Polish Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

Jojo, my friend, my soul mate,

Pal, these are difficult times for the best of us, but for many of us, these are the moments that we fear most: silence. Too long a silence to think about all the reasons why we are not good enough. With too much space in our heads to flirt with the idea of ​​”one drink”. If the opposite of dependency is the connection, what do we do if where we are looking for that connection is broken. What does recovery from addiction look like right now?

Lynn Ruane in Killinarden, Tallaght. Photography: Dave Meehan / The Irish Times

There are times in our lives that you wanted to leave this world, while the rest of us asked you to stay. Wait one more day has become one day at a time, and you have entered recovery like the warrior that you are. No longer here for us, but for you and all that has always been beautiful and human in you.

Life is about making connections; between humans, science, medicine and the meaning of life, etc. All your life, you have developed bonds with your family, your friends and the young people with whom you work, but for two years, you established the most invaluable bond between all. This connection is with yourself, and it does not simply disappear in the absence of your therapeutic spaces. The bond, which I know we both agree with, is the opposite of addiction, now exists in you, wherever you go. The connection is you.

You will be stronger than ever, knowing that your recovery responses have become habitual no matter what obstacles you face.

The philosopher Edward Thorndike has a theory called “connectionism”. Part of his theory is the law of effect – responses to a situation that are followed by a rewarding state of affairs will be reinforced and become habitual responses to that situation.

Jo, you’re one of the most emotionally intelligent people I know. Your capacity for introspection and your capacity for growth are two of my favorite things about you. I know when we get out on the other side of this we will discuss the law of effect and all that you have learned about yourself in how you reacted to this situation. You will be stronger than ever, knowing that your responses to recovery have become habitual no matter what obstacles you face. Now is the ultimate opportunity for you to show yourself that your recovery is real.

Remember, it was you who brought you here. You have done it and you exist wherever you go.

I love you.

Lynn

Lynn Ruane is activist and member of Seanad Éireann

Dear Katie,

Thanks for the Zoom chat the other night. It felt good to drink wine, laugh, catch up and admire the facial mask you made yourself out of a piece of polka dot fabric. You are right. Wearing a mask is not only a good sense of the crown, it is a blow to the patriarchy because when you wear it, nobody can say “cheer up” or “smile at us”.

You are a pretty cool little sister in equity – creative, strong and intelligent – even if I don’t say that very often.

We are very different but we also have a lot in common, so I’m sad that we haven’t had a better relationship over the years. I noticed that it had changed recently and I am happy.

This poxy pandemic seems to bring some people closer.

I wanted to write this lock letter in part to admit that over the years I have been jealous of the fact that our mother lives in your house. Your three beautiful children have access to their nanny under pressure, and you have 24 hour access to his kitchen and his company. It’s intergenerational nirvana or at least that’s how I see it, especially when I’m in monster mode with green eyes.

In reality, you and Killian giving the mother a safe, secure, and happy place to live indefinitely is a serious commitment that not everyone could.

I’m so proud that you keep this surreal and stimulating show on the road

It has never been more of a commitment than it is now.

When Leo Varadkar announced the “cocooning” of the elderly, you immediately decided that you would not leave the house of five so that our 80-year-old mother remained as safe as possible.

I can only imagine how difficult it was with three young children. And it’s not finished yet.

I’m so grateful to you, Katie. And so proud that you keep this surreal and stimulating sight on the road so your seven older siblings don’t have to worry about our amazing mother at this scary time.

You are the best of us.

Thank you.

Love

Róisín x

Róisín Ingle is an Irish Times journalist

Dear Sir Madam,

A quick note to thank you for doing one of the most difficult jobs in the United States, a job that most Americans simply will not do, that is, picking and packing fruits and vegetables . I’m sorry we didn’t meet, I live in New York and I work as a writer. My work involves a lot of sitting and thinking in a comfortable room. From what I understand, your job is to run, squat, bend over, squat and lift heavy objects. I would pass out in a second!

I am glad that the future of the country is shaped by your hard work

You probably don’t need me to do what I do, but I absolutely need you to do what you do. In the midst of this terrible pandemic, you are an essential worker, ensuring that nutritious food is available for the rest of the country. And this despite the degrading conditions that the American government has created for you. I know that without legal status, you risk being deported and even if you pay taxes, you are not entitled to any state benefits. It’s really preposterous and I’m mad at it.

Please accept this note of appreciation. I have met some of your children and they are amazing. I am glad that the future of the country is shaped by your hard work and patience with people who do not know what an honor you are living here. I promise to do what I can to raise your voices and remember your efforts.

Maeve Higgins: “Thank you for doing the hardest job in the United States.” Photography: Mindy Tucker

Sending love,

Maeve

Maeve Higgins is a writer, actor and actor

To my clients,

A restaurant needs people. Without them, the kitchen is silent and ghostly. The rattle and buzz of everyday life is nonexistent, as if her heart had been ripped out. Since the temporary closure of our restaurant, the Tannery, we have received nice messages on the answering machine and by e-mail, and good wishes often follow cancellations.

Chef Paul Flynn: “Since the temporary closure of our restaurant, the tannery, we have received some very nice messages.”

“Keep the Flynn fluttering flag,” a longtime supporter tells me as we socially walk away from the supermarket. The meeting is fleeting but encouraging. I know they will come back as soon as they can with their family.

The restaurant is the place where people meet, laugh and love. We are part of the community and we integrate into it every working day. The energy generated in a restaurant can be contagious and addictive. Service can be tense, it has to be fair, people expect it. But it’s OK. It is important for us that people leave satisfied and happy.

These days, I get requests for photos. Older women made me shine. I am flattered but maybe they just want to meet Daithí. If a young woman approaches, she is often accompanied by “My mother loves you”.

Once this madness is over, we will start doing what we do best, with a sense of duty, love and care

I get the strange “Hey, Fishy Fishy”, and tell them I’m the other guy, through clenched teeth. Martin Shanahan, my co-host of these TV shows, would like that. I emphasize that he is a much older man and they usually laugh, mix and move away.

From the moment I started working in restaurants, I have loved them and I most like ours. A good restaurant must build loyalty. Customers who started out by their parents now bring their own children, that is the circle of life.

There is nothing that reflects the passing of time more than when it happens. I often become discreetly nostalgic when I am introduced to our new visitors.

Once this madness is over, we will start doing what we do best, with a sense of duty, love and care.

See you soon, I hope,

Paul

Paul Flynn is a chef, food writer and television presenter