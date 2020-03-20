‘Life is kind of boring for us, but in the end we are confused, worried’ – other sports

Life is kind of boring and I’m just lying around. But lately, I think we are all confused and worried.

This is because no one is called on whether or not to hold the Olympics (in Tokyo). Suppose the Badminton World Federation (BWF) says in five weeks that canceled or delayed events will happen, what is our scene then? We need to stay fit. First, we don’t know how anyone calls.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a statement that virtually requires athletes to be in line with any decision they make. It is an emergency situation that requires extraordinary solutions, which are not possible and practical.

The IOC said in a statement that they expect athletes to show solidarity and patience, etc. Suppose the Olympics go ahead as planned, you don’t have qualifications, you don’t have time to prepare, you have nothing. It’s going to be funny, right?

Also, none of the athletes say anything, which is ridiculous. Most athletes just try to say the right things; very few people speak around the world.

I can’t say from an athlete’s point of view, but the IOC – I don’t think there is another question – if you don’t delay or decide on the Olympics, then every association around the world needs to do something. There is no option but to delay it indefinitely. Indeterminate because after two weeks will we go to play or start training? I don’t think so. Is this the solution here?

Even if this (coronavirus pandemic) is overcome by the end of July, it will be too late without qualifications and other things. Now everything will be dishonest. If they are going to host such a big event, so many athletes will feel like they have been abused.

I am currently in isolation from home. That’s intrusive for us as we traveled to the United Kingdom (for the All England Open). The attitude in the UK to the coronavirus pandemic was indeed optional given the increasing number of cases.

Right now, I stay away, try to avoid everything, and maintain a safe distance from my parents. I can only meet (wife) Saina (Nehwal) because we were together (in England) all the time. So if we have it (COVID-19), we both have it; if we don’t, we both don’t.

Exercising wisely, as all the gyms are closed, we are getting a little stronger in our homes, some push-ups, pull-ups. We needed to meet our physical therapist because Saina had some spine and ankle problems before All England. I too was just recovering from a back injury, so I wanted to check on the condition, but we decided not to meet him. They have other clients, so we thought it was a bad idea to go there.

We have to do this (self-isolate) for at least two to three weeks, to take this measure not to go out because we have been in countries where the number (cases of coronavirus) has increased exponentially. These are difficult times.

I lost my motivation to sleep! I sleep and wake up whenever I want because it doesn’t matter. I’m already bored of browsing Twitter and Instagram. I read the news, new COVID-19 research is coming out every day, I dive into conspiracy theories between the United States and China and other such things.

As told to Sandip Sikdar

