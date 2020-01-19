Life-long planning of another V.C. Andrews film event

January 19 (UPI) – Lifetime said it was working on a series of five television films on V.C. Andrews’ Ruby Landry novels.

The project follows the highly valued adjustments of Andrews’ books in the Casteel family through the cable network. The franchise was played by Annalize Basso and Jason Priestley.

ruby – the first chapter of the Landry series – takes place in Louisiana.

Gail Harvey will start directing this month, and real twins Raechelle and Karina Banno will head the cast as Ruby and Giselle.

“Ruby Landry is overseen by her beloved grandmother Catherine and is hopeful as love for her high school sweetheart Paul Tate flourishes, but thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s head. While dark Family secrets themselves reveal that when Paul’s parents forbid him to see Ruby, Ruby is devastated when her beloved Grandmère dies, “says a summary.

Additional casting is underway for Ruby and the other films in the series – Pearl in the fog. Everything that glitters. Hidden jewel and Tarnished gold,