CHICAGO – It’s good to take a break now and then (Furikaette miru, look back on things). I did this recently and was surprised to see that in the decade just ended I wrote 59 bilingual page columns for The Japan Times, most of which were published in 2014.

So this is my 60th article and the beginning of a new decade, the 2020s, when I thought about number 60 in Japanese. Fittingly, the number 60 represents a fresh start in Japan due to the phenomenon 還 暦 (Kanreki, 60th birthday).

There are different retirement ages in English-speaking countries, some of which are required by law and others are traditionally required. We also have the phrase “over the hill” that is associated with the ages of 40, 50 and 60 depending on who you ask.

還 還, on the other hand, is strictly defined as 60 years old because it is related to the 十 十 十二 支 (jikkan jūnishi, 10 calendar signs and 12 zodiac signs), which comes from China.

The 十二 十二 (jūnishi, also known as “12 earthly branches”), the group of animals that compile the zodiac calendar, may be better known to readers. Every 12 years, a person returns to the zodiac of their birth and becomes a 年 年 (toshi onna, literally “woman of the (zodiac) year”) or 年 男 (toshi otoko, “man of the (zodiac) year”).

What you may not know is that this 12 animal calendar overlaps with the 十 (jikkan, also known as “10 heavenly tribes”) and that the 最小公倍数 (saishō kōbaisū, lowest common denominator) of 10 and 12 60 is. it creates the 干支 (kanshi, sexagenary calendar / cycle).

I’ll let you research your own year and find out what it says about you (if you believe in something like that), but that all means that at 60, you went through everything 59 possible combinations of the 10 calendar signs and 12 star signs and are on the calendar and zodiac signs of your birth have returned. The 還 in 還 還 is another way to write 帰 帰 (kaeru, return), and 暦 (koyomi) means calendar and refers to the 干支. You have completed a cycle and are now starting a new round.

While “Over the Hill” has a negative impact on an impending decline, 還 還 is more positive and celebrates having had a long life and starting a new kind of life.

As you can imagine, there is a correspondingly festive party for this birthday. It is usually about 外 食 (Gaishoku, eating out) in a restaurant, and it can be a large or small group. The person who is honored wears a red ち ち ゃ ん ゃ ゃ (chanchanko, sleeveless jacket / vest) and 頭巾 (zukin, beret-like hat / hood).

The story behind the clothing choices seems somewhat apocryphal, but is different in different ways due to 魔 魔 除 (Mayoke, charm against evil spirits) forces of red, the association of 赤 赤 (Akai, red) with 赤 ち ち ん (Akachan , Babies). Given the fact that the celebrant “returns to be a baby” – and the childish, sleeveless look of the ち ゃ ん ゃ ん ゃ こ.

I had always associated men with men, and while it is now celebrated by women, some online sites note that it started as an inheritance celebration, a way for the housekeeper to get his estate tidy late in life. However, these sources also indicated that women are less likely to be more alert to their age.

So what do you say to someone who is celebrating?

The simplest expression is of course 還 還 暦 お で で と う ご ざ い (kanreki omedetō gozaimasu, congratulations on your Kanreki / 60th birthday).

It’s also a good time to emphasize the person’s continued potential, rather than seeing a decline. Here’s a way that you can customize for letters or cards: I hope you’ll do it more actively. お お 祈 り た し し ま can be used by anyone, but 期待 期待 し り ま り まUsually used by older people who talk to someone who is younger than them.

And what do you post to your own accounts in the age of social media when you celebrate yourself?

You can start by thanking everyone for the news: thanks for the Kanreki news solemn.

Then maybe you can take a moment to suggest that you use your time: I would like to do it to make sure that every day really counts).

I hope that I can reflect the same spirit in my future columns, and I will do my best to reach at least another 60 in this decade!

