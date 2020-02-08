Life under virus quarantine: boxing, chalk art and waiting

There are Zumba and boxing courses, lectures on economy and taxes and chalk art for the children outdoors.

While it sounds like the offer of a local recreation center, it is part of the daily lives of 195 American citizens who were quarantined on a military base after being evacuated from the heart of a new virus outbreak in China.

The group of American consular officials, business people and families with children were flown out of Wuhan city on a plane chartered by the United States last week. Since then, they have set up their own community and are waiting to be released from a 14-day federal quarantine order to limit the spread of the virus.

They hold a “town hall” meeting daily to get information from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to discuss travel plans. There’s an early morning jogging group and some walking stairs to keep in shape at March Air Reserve Base, said Matthew McCoy, a theme park designer and one of the evacuees.

Last weekend there was a pizza party for the Super Bowl with two TV screens in front of the two-story building where they are housed in modest hotel-style rooms. They are planning a flag soccer game and another party before the evacuees disperse to Atlanta, New York, and other cities to unite with the family.

“It’s not a cruise ship, you know, but we’re trying to do it as a team,” McCoy said in an interview on Skype. “We hope that the other camps will do the same. We are still human.”

The group was quarantined for the first time in China due to the new strain of coronavirus that has infected more than 20,000 people and killed nearly 500 people.

Two more planes with about 350 Americans arrived at other California military bases on Wednesday, and two more are expected at bases in Nebraska and Texas on Thursday and Friday. All passengers are quarantined for 14 days.

Meals such as breakfast burritos, noodles, and chickens are offered at March Air Reserve Base, east of Los Angeles. There are baby foods and kid-friendly options like chicken nuggets, soda, and water, McCoy said.

A nonprofit group brought toys for the kids and toiletries to make them feel at home, he said.

“Real soap, not hotel soap. We’re talking Irish Spring and Zest,” he said.

They also brought along a coffee machine where McCoy meets other evacuees in the middle of the night. Many still work remotely in China, where there is a 16 hour time difference.

These furnishings, and the support of federal and local officials, would have helped the group get the most out of the unusual, be flung out of a disused city, and be placed under the first federal quarantine order in the United States in more than 50 years.

The Americans, who arrived on Wednesday, flew with two US-chartered jets and landed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California between San Francisco and Sacramento. About half of them are housed there and the others were flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar outside of San Diego. Miramar is the former home of the Navy flight school that inspired the film “Top Gun”.

Photo from a video by Matthew McCoy, one of nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees from China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. Photo / AP

In Travis you will live in a base hotel. In addition to the individual rooms, there is a large outdoor area and common areas. With a Miramar, some live in the Consolidated Bachelor Quarters. The images provided by the military show a communal dining area with large dispensers for breakfast cereals, a laundry room and an auditorium, a playground and an auditorium. Others stay at a base inn.

Dr. Christopher Braden, the senior representative of the CDC in Miramar, said the approximately 170 passengers are of all ages, including young children. He said they were in a “difficult situation”.

“You can take 70 pounds of luggage on board,” said Braden. “So they don’t have a lot of personal belongings, so we have to do everything we can to make sure they are.” well maintained.”

They can roam their quarantine areas freely and have telephone and internet access.

The CDC does not recommend face masks or other protective equipment, but recommends that everyone keep a distance of approximately 1.8 meters.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms will be isolated in a medical facility. Three adults and a child in Miramar had a fever or cough and were taken to local hospitals on Wednesday evening, the CDC said.

In Riverside County, some evacuees are still wearing face masks and keeping their distance, but people are friendly to each other, said Jarred Evans, a former University of Cincinnati quarterback who now plays professionally in China.

“Everything was pretty cold,” said Evans.

However, many also face challenges such as: For example, family members stuck in China and business interruptions. McCoy said that much of his work has slowed down and that he is looking for help to further support his son.

Kimmy McDaniel, co-founder of the Strong One nonprofit project, said she was moved to help the evacuees and noted that many worked for the State Department.

Her group provided bicycles and games for the kids, hair conditioner, diapers, and “anything that would help make this transition more palatable and a positive experience,” she said.

There is also a mobile health clinic that is open around the clock. A child was brought to hospital with fever accompanied by a parent and returned to the base after the virus tested negative, said County Armed Forces Health Department spokesman Jose Arballo Jr. Another child had a fever on Wednesday and was hospitalized. It is waiting for the test results, he said.

For this first group, the quarantine ends on Tuesday. But those who arrive on later flights are just beginning their journey. “The American spirit offers,” said McCoy. “Everyone is nice to everyone. I think that will happen in all other places.”

– AP