Lifeguard saves nine lives after mass rescue on Bronte Beach

A local from Sydney’s eastern beaches is praised for his bravery after saving the lives of nine people fighting in an ocean rift.

James McClennan, a retired surfer, relaxed with his wife at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at their home near Bronte Beach.

Mr. McClennan, the club captain at the Bronte Surf Club, noted that nine people were struggling in a notorious crack on the beach and were being washed hundreds of feet into the sea.

Paramedics and police assisted Mr. McClennan and the lifeguard group in treating the patients. (Surf Life Saving NSW)

Even though Mr. McClennan wasn’t on duty, he ran to the beach and grabbed a lifeboat from the club’s storage shed.

“When I ran downstairs, I heard a lot of screams and screams from the beach. I could see at least six people in trouble, so I had to get a board and go straight into the water,” said Mr. McClennan.

“I just didn’t have time to call 000. When I ran to the beach, I sent a message to our board and surf skills group via” WhatsApp “and asked for help.”

An aerial view of the Bronte Baths and Bronte Beach in Sydney, Wednesday December 26, 2018. (AAP)

Despite the circumstances described as “bad,” Mr. McClennan reached the group and was quickly supported by other club members, including his wife.

A swimmer was about to lose his life.

“A guy was in particularly bad shape. He had taken in a lot of water and was floating in and out of consciousness,” said McClennan.

“He was foaming at the mouth and I had to clean his airways several times while paddling him back to the beach on my board.”

Police and medics were called to the beach, where all nine swimmers had been brought back in the sand by the lifeguard group.

People enjoy the water at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Friday, January 13, 2017. (AAP)

One swimmer was taken to the hospital for observation while another was treated for a shock at the scene.

Matt Spooner, Support Operations Manager at Surf Life Saving in New South Wales, said McClennan’s actions had prevented a disaster.

“It was the most incredible rescue I’ve ever heard of. It was totally heroic. James’ efforts on that day saved the lives of nine people – without a doubt,” said Spooner.

“These guys are just so happy that James was on the beach that night. He deserves a bravery award.”