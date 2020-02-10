Lifesigns releases video for the new single Impossible

British progrockers Lifesigns have released a brand new single, Impossible. The song is from the 2017 album Cardington from the band. A video for the new single can be seen below.
The band is currently writing material for their third full album. “Writing for the new album is well advanced and it will be recorded in the summer to be released later this year,” keyboard player and singer John Young tells Prog.
“The plan is to crow it through the band’s own website,” he adds. “One new song Last One Home has already been played live and is popular with the public, and we hope to include at least one more in the March setlist.”
The band plays the following live dates in March, culminating in their fourth performance on Cruise To The Edge:
March 6: Swindon Level III
March 7: Cardiff Acapela
March 8: Southampton 1865
March 11: London Putney Half Moon
March 13: Oundle Queen Victoria
March 14: Norwich Brickmakers
March 15: Southend Chinnerys
March 22: Liverpool Fusion Festival
March 27 – April 1: Cruise To The Edge
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJq1nOroGBw [/ embed]