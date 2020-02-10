Lifesigns releases video for the new single Impossible

British progrockers Lifesigns have released a brand new single, Impossible. The song is from the 2017 album Cardington from the band. A video for the new single can be seen below.

The band is currently writing material for their third full album. “Writing for the new album is well advanced and it will be recorded in the summer to be released later this year,” keyboard player and singer John Young tells Prog.

“The plan is to crow it through the band’s own website,” he adds. “One new song Last One Home has already been played live and is popular with the public, and we hope to include at least one more in the March setlist.”

The band plays the following live dates in March, culminating in their fourth performance on Cruise To The Edge:

March 6: Swindon Level III

March 7: Cardiff Acapela

March 8: Southampton 1865

March 11: London Putney Half Moon

March 13: Oundle Queen Victoria

March 14: Norwich Brickmakers

March 15: Southend Chinnerys

March 22: Liverpool Fusion Festival

March 27 – April 1: Cruise To The Edge

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJq1nOroGBw [/ embed]