Lifestyle in the Crimson: Omaha Burke 2022 OLB Jackson earns lofty position from 247Athletics | Countrywide Sports

Nebraska is on a kick of manufacturing significant-stop faculty soccer potential clients, and the trend does not appear to be slowing down any time quickly.

The recruiting support 247Sports on Wednesday produced its very first entire rankings for the course of 2022 — players who will be heading into their junior many years this fall — and an in-state prospect is in rarefied air to kick factors off.

Outdoors linebacker Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke checks in as the No. 25 player overall in the nation and is pegged as a 4-star prospect. That will make him, at this phase, the top rated-rated outside linebacker prospect in the place for the 2022 course.

For a small little bit of context: In the 2019 class, Burke within linebacker Nick Henrich and Husker signee finished up No. 92 overall, the maximum-rated in-condition recruit in a course that featured 5 who signed with NU. In the 2020 class, Bellevue West wide receiver and Husker signee Zavier Betts finished No. 111. In the 2021 class, Omaha Westside defensive again Avante Dickerson at present is ranked No. 94 and has offers from LSU, Ohio State and many other blue blood plans alongside with Nebraska.

Jackson also has early features from Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas Condition, Iowa State and others.

The Huskers so considerably have available a few 2022 prospects within just the condition: Jackson, Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods and Bellevue West restricted finish Micah Riley.

Woods, too, carries a 4-star rating in the to start with 247Sporting activities list for the course, checking in as the No. 202 prospect nationally.

Nebraska 1st made available Jackson again in the drop.