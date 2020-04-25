Lift the lock: what are the plans?

Intense discussions are taking place behind closed doors between politicians, health officials and others on when to start reopening IRELAND and how far to go. Here is what we are discussing

It was called “the hammer and the dance”. It is the approach of ebb and flow that countries must follow to reopen their societies after forced closings to stem the outbreaks of coronavirus.

The term was coined by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tomas Pueyo in a widely shared blog post to explain how to lift restrictions on social distancing while monitoring any resurgence of Covid-19 disease that killed nearly 200,000 people. worldwide and over 1000 on the island of Ireland.

The “hammer” is locking – the strict application of physical distance rules to stop epidemics – while the “dance” is the combination of comprehensive and rapid tests, isolating infected people and tracing their contacts to manage the virus while relaxing the restrictions.

Ireland is precariously in between. The government is seeing the benefits of the hammer, infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths decreasing.

He is now choreographing the dance to pave the way for easing some restrictions when they expire in 10 days, May 5, at the end of the May holiday weekend, although officials have warned that they could be extended due to “slippage”. compliance.

Sources state that each time the relaxations occur, they will not happen all at once, that they will be done in phases or waves over several months or more. Some restrictions may be in place until an effective antiviral vaccine or treatment is found or until research shows that the population has reached a level of mass immunity. None of these milestones should be reached soon.

State medical chief Dr. Tony Holohan warned this week that he was “very concerned” about the public’s complacency and warned that he was still unsure of lifting the restrictions, saying that people shouldn’t automatically assume something will change on May 5.

Intense and complex discussions are taking place behind closed doors in government services between politicians, public health officials and public officials, in consultation with advisers and industry representatives outside, from the distance, speed and the best way to reopen.

Signs reminding people to join the social distance at Corkagh Park in Dublin. Photography: Laszlo Geczo / INPHO.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says a plan will be shared with the public before May 5.

If there is a relaxation of restrictions by then – and these are probably small, limited steps – they will be followed by a “waiting” period of at least 14 days and up to 28 days, the two 14-day equivalents. disease incubation periods, to see if the changes lead to increased infections.

The reopening will not follow the same touchdown that locked the country in two phases in March, when coronavirus cases were increasing at an alarming rate.

Public health officials, while welcoming the level of compliance with the restrictions, recognize the impact they have on people, especially those over 70 and the medically vulnerable “cocooning” at home.

“We are aware of how difficult this has been for people,” said Cillian De Gascun, chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group on the national public health emergency team at the Department of Health. “We are aware that the remedy is no worse than the disease. We want, if that’s safe, to be able to lift the restrictions in a measured and gradual manner. It is a very delicate process. “

Among the main measures envisaged concerning the removal of the public, it is necessary to know if the limit of two kilometers from the dwellings could be raised to five or ten kilometers during the first phase of lifting of the restrictions. This could allow people to spend more time outdoors as long as they stay within the physical distance of two meters from others.

There are also discussions about whether the elderly, currently in cocooning, could be allowed to go out for a walk of a few hours a day as long as they avoid all other human contact and touch things. Perhaps we could ask them to wear a mask during this time.

An empty Grafton street during the Covid-19 lockout. Photography: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times.

Elderly people and people from vulnerable groups could be allowed to use supermarkets during limited hours to protect them from others, such as the opening hours of some supermarkets before cocooning was introduced in late March. This could help to alleviate the emotional and psychological effect of the social isolation that some older adults currently experience.

Public health officials are also exploring the possibility of allowing family members to meet other relatives so that contact is not limited to immediate households.

“Could we extend this to the family network? Your family may be able to interact with the family of your siblings and perhaps your parents. Maybe the network is getting a little bigger, but it’s still controlled and it doesn’t bring in “random” or strangers, “said Dr. De Gascun.

“From a mental health perspective, it would be helpful for grandparents if they could see their families, their children and their grandchildren. They could come in and have dinner or a hug. “

This would follow what New Zealand, which has one of the lowest number of Covid-19 cases per capita in the world, plans to do when it begins lifting its lock on Monday.

The country has expanded testing to one of the highest test rates in the world relative to its population, allowing more businesses to open and expand family “bubbles” to include family members loved one or those who may be alone or isolated in the community.

“It makes life a little more bearable and a little more normal,” says Dr. De Gascun.

Pete Lunn, behavioral research manager at the Institute for Economic and Social Research (ESRI) and a member of one of the subgroups advising NPHET officials, recommends this cautious approach.

If the government goes “too far too fast”, this would cause social tensions because people are “extremely nervous about going back to work and do not feel comfortable”. It could also create a much bigger problem of having “some sort of second flare-up” or an increase in infections, he says.

Getting it wrong could result in a loss of public confidence, he warns.

“It could be very difficult to put the genie back in the bottle and then return to a world where we follow all their advice and comply as well as we have been,” he says.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘back to normal’,” says Sam McConkey, infectious disease specialist, professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Dr. McConkey says that talking about a vaccine becoming available in 12 to 18 months is a “better scenario”. The last 10 licensed vaccines on the market for human diseases took about seven years to develop and manufacture, he says.

The Church of the Sacred Heart at Arbor Hill, Stoneybatter with a sign of social distancing. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish Times.

Government and officials are following documents from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control on how to safely get out of blockages.

To successfully exit the lockout, WHO has released a six-step plan. The recommendations include ensuring that a government has the capacity in place to perform adequate testing, contact tracing, and monitoring to quickly detect if the relaxation steps fail.

Dr. De Gascun says that the case definition or test criteria will be expanded to test more people and more actively follow up on contacts to get “a more real-time picture of what’s going on in the community”.

One of the most difficult recommendations for Ireland is that governments be able to mitigate the risk of importing Covid-19 cases from outside their borders, which will be difficult given the open border. with Northern Ireland and the ease of traveling with the rest of the UK.

Dr. Gabriel Scally, the public health specialist from Northern Ireland who wrote a report on the CervicalCheck controversy, says it would be “extremely problematic” if the North and the South were “in different reports” on the restrictions lifted, particularly given the UK’s poor testing record. .

He notes the high proportion of cases per capita in Cavan, a border county with the second highest incidence of cases in the country as a percentage of its population.

The flattening of the infection curve and the reduction in the rate of reproduction in the community – the rate at which other people are infected in the community – to 0.5 (which means that a person does not not infect others) gives government “more leeway” to get Paddy Mallon, infectious disease specialist at St Vincent’s in Dublin and professor of microbial diseases at UCD, says Paddy Mallon.

That, as well as the Irish public’s strong conformity to social distance, “fell perfectly into place” for the restrictions to be lifted, he said, but the “last piece of the puzzle” does the tests well.

Mallon believes that “everything is on the table” on restrictions that can be relaxed and that some mistakes can be made in relaxing restrictions until public health officials lose control of the epidemic and can control “real-time monitoring” of reinfection. rate in the relaxation phase.

Based on interviews with public health officials, the following are among the considerations.

Education

As Minister of Health Simon Harris reported last weekend, plans are underway to return to elementary schools, starting with the reopening of classes up to one day a week. This could be increased over time if social distance can be maintained and new cases of Covid-19 do not increase.

Priority could be given in high schools to allow Leaving Cert students to return before exams begin on July 29, with perhaps 10 students in one class at a time.

All eyes are on the pace of similar relaxations in Denmark, the second country after Italy to announce a foreclosure but the first in Europe to reopen primary schools last week.

In Denmark, offices must be at least two meters apart and no more than 10 children are allowed in each class. Children can only play with a limited number during breaks, hands should be washed regularly and pickups and drop-offs by parents should be done at regular intervals.

Economy

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he would “cut and modify” social subsidies for the Covid-19 pandemic that support 740,000 people and cost 300 million euros per week when the introductory period of 12 weeks will expire in mid-June.

Part-time and casual workers, the vast majority of whom are young, are expected to lose out because of reduced payments, as the current system is considered unsustainable beyond the 12-month period. weeks if lockouts are not lifted to allow people to return to work.

“I don’t think it is sustainable to have the type of forced unemployment that we are experiencing for an extended period of time,” said Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

“The focus will be on how to return to work and live with the virus if some of the opinions about the lifespan of the virus are correct.”

Business

As a first step, the government plans to authorize the reopening of non-essential businesses that can easily set up physical distance. These may include garden centers, hardware stores, and certain stores and retail outlets with limited capacity and access.

Distance work would continue to be encouraged to maintain social distance between employees. A risk-based approach would be applied to companies and offices to find out if they could facilitate social distancing with a view to reopening them.

There will likely be advice on the square footage of workplaces and the maximum capacity of workspaces, and the Health and Safety Authority could play a role in assessing the suitability of workplaces, as well as the employee safety in the workplace.

Germany started reopening last Monday. Stores up to 800 square meters – about the size of four tennis courts – as well as car and bicycle dealers and bookstores, were allowed to open provided they followed strict rules social distancing and hygiene.

In the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, larger furniture stores, including 11 stores of the Swedish chain Ikea, have been allowed to reopen.

Danny McCoy, managing director of the Ibec group of business representatives, says the term “essential” might not be appropriate when it comes to reopening Ireland, given the economic and employment crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reopening is trying to fix the other curve problem, which is the unemployment curve,” he said.

“One of the criteria (for reopening) would be that labor-intensive industries would become more essential to get more people back to work to deal with the economic problem.”

Protecting workers could involve companies considering “rationing time” by using more than 21 eight-hour periods in the work week, not just the five normal day periods, to facilitate social distancing in the workplace .

“The idea of ​​putting the mass groups back to work, even if it may seem counter-intuitive from a public health point of view, is very important for the economic problem we have,” he said.

Construction

On Monday, construction of 35 social housing projects resumed to provide housing for local authorities for people in emergency accommodation or at risk of homelessness.

Public health officials consider the return of construction activity to be low risk since builders generally work outside and can maintain social distance.

The construction industry has introduced detailed safety guidelines, including regulations on single trips to and from work, additional sanitation and the provision of personal protective equipment, and time limits of less than 15 minutes for those who have to work with others within a radius of two meters.

“We have been very well prepared every time we kick off,” said Tom Parlon, executive director of the Federation of the Construction Industry.

“There is no evidence that construction has so far been a high-risk activity. There are no clusters on the sites, and a large part of the closed projects are quite essential. It is obviously a big employer and there is a limit to how long we can keep paying € 1 billion a week to keep everyone inactive. “

Danny McCoy, President and CEO of Ibec. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times.

Danny McCoy of Ibec says that maintaining a competitive advantage to avoid losing orders or customers will force some companies to reopen even if limited if there is an “uncoordinated approach” between countries on lifting blockages .

This was particularly the case in construction, he said, given that Ireland was one of the few places to ban construction.

“If you think of sectors like biopharmacy and medtech, they will lag behind longer,” he said.

Sports and hobbies

The return of contact sports such as GAA football and hurling, football and rugby, and mass sports gatherings were excluded in the first wave of relaxations, but other sports may return.

“We will first look at outdoor sports where you can get away from it physically, so things like golf are a classic example. Even something like tennis where you are on the opposite sides of the net should be fine, ”says Dr De Gascun.

“Sports will be primarily outdoor activities, in small groups or individually. We will monitor the effect of this and keep track of cases and develop team sports that would be outdoors, and some clubs would be able to handle it. “

Cinemas, theaters and music halls are unlikely to open soon due to compliance concerns. Some may be able to impose physical distance through allocated seats, although this is probably difficult to manage and is not financially viable in many cases.

Restaurants and cafes

Public health officials will assess whether these companies can reopen in a safe and physically remote manner, including for those working in the kitchen.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) has offered to reopen following WHO guidelines to limit tables to four diners on a floor space of 10 square meters, but they would need financial support from the State because, in many cases, opening with limited space will not be viable viable.

“The profitability of reopening a business depends on whether or not the government has support measures,” said Adrian Cummins, CEO of RAI.

Patrick Guilbaud in his restaurant in Dublin. Photography: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times.

Restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud, who has a two-star Michelin restaurant in Dublin, says it’s “ridiculous” to think that the industry could reopen with heavy restrictions in place.

“You cannot do half measures in the restaurant business. The last thing we want to do is open as an industry and close six weeks later because we are spreading the disease. It will be again worse for us, we want to be part of a solution, not part of the problem, “he said.

Vacation

Low-cost airline flights have likely been a thing of the past for some time since Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has ruled out removing mid-seat seats from the rows of planes.

While holidays abroad are likely to be excluded for a period of time, national holidays may be allowed in subsequent waves of restrictions when travel limits could be further relaxed to allow people to travel to vacation homes or campsites across the country.

“At the moment, it’s two kilometers. It won’t go to 200, but it could go to five or ten, and if we don’t see a significant increase in cases or a negative impact of these measures, then maybe absolutely in the middle of summer, it could be a few hundred kilometers, “says Dr. De Gascun.

Although it has been rejected by some in political circles, public health officials have discussed easing restrictions in some areas, keeping people in their counties or provinces, since the epicenters of outbreaks coronaviruses in Ireland have occurred in Dublin and Cork.

“Staycations are a very good option. You could have camping on the Wild Atlantic Way or on a beach. It is a realistic hope that you can be in the chalet in Donegal with people with whom you already live. Unfortunately, I am not optimistic about the flight to Greece, “said Dr. Sam McConkey.

What the specialists say

All these measures must be carefully weighed taking into account the risks involved, according to specialists.

Dr Paddy Mallon warns that state officials should not lose control of the epidemic while relaxing restrictions, as this could reverse weeks of progress made to end the epidemic. He warns that epidemics in retirement homes show how “scary” this virus can be.

“I would be extremely frightened that if we did not settle, the consequences could be disastrous,” he said.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, who is also director of the National Reference Laboratory for Viruses at UCD, highlights the experience of Italy – where the number of cases and deaths have increased as hospitals have been invaded by of patients with Covid-19 – to illustrate the risks of losing control of the epidemic.

“That’s why we have to be so careful. If we still have a large vulnerable population, it will take off very, very quickly, ”he says.

“People have done so well to get to where we are. It would be a shame to lose this now. “