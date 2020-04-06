Lifting restrictions on coronaviruses requires a data-based approach, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern on Monday that the wearing of medical masks by the general public could exacerbate the shortage of health workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said blockages in many places are working to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but any lifting of restrictions requires a calibrated, step-by-step approach based on the data.

European countries, including Italy and Spain hardest hit, have started considering reducing blockages as death rates decline, while Austria announced Monday that it will begin to reopen stores from next week, although she has expanded the requirement to wear face masks.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus, noting that several countries are considering new recommendations on masks, said: “Medical masks should be a priority for health workers on the frontline of the response.

“We are concerned that the widespread use of medical masks by the general population may worsen the shortage of these specialized masks for the people who need them most,” he said during a virtual press conference.

“Masks cannot by themselves stop the pandemic, countries must continue to find, test, isolate and treat each case and find each contact.”

An Irishman, Dr Mike Ryan, who is responsible for emergencies at the WHO, said that governments should look at specific parameters, including the occupation of hospital beds, the rate of doubling of infections and the proportion of positive results by report to all of the samples tested, to determine if they could begin to lift softening measures.

“So (we need) a stepwise approach to unlock a bit and then wait to see. I think you have to say that we will stop doing this part of the judgment, then we will wait and we will review the data. And if it works, we will go to the next step. “

He said it was very important to help fragile countries in the developing world avoid a deadlock.

Tedros, a former Ethiopian foreign minister, said Africa should do everything possible to prevent transmissions of coronavirus. But he condemned what he said were suggestions from some scientists that the “testing ground” for experimental vaccines should be Africa. Normal protocols will be followed, he said.

“We will announce as soon as possible, hopefully during this week, a major initiative to accelerate research, development and production of vaccines and also design mechanisms for equitable distribution,” said Tedros.

Tedros also announced that Lady Gaga will conduct a live TV concert “One World: Together at Home” with top artists, including Elton John and Paul McCartney later this month to support health workers. “It was an honor to assist with this huge broadcast event which will take place on April 18, where we must tell and celebrate the front line community, healthcare workers and their kind acts,” Lady Gaga told journalists.

Last week, $ 35 million was raised for the WHO solidarity fund, added the American pop star. – Reuters