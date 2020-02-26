[liga-mx-giants-cruz-azul-coastline-into-concacaf-quarterfinals]

Cruz Azul players rejoice their 3rd scored against Portmore United at Estadio Azteca Tuesday night. The Cementeros highly developed to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals on a six-1 aggregate scoreline. (Picture by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Cementeros await the winner of the León-Los Angeles FC match América and Tigres also chase spots in Last 8.

Liga MX big Cruz Azul swept aside Jamaica’s Portmore United at Estadio Azteca, cruising into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals on a 6-1 mixture scoreline. Orbelín Pineda opened the aim-fest in minute 22 and newcomers Lucas Passerini, Pablo Ceppelini and Jonathan Borja extra next-50 % goals.

With Tuesday’s 4- victory, the Cementeros have now received five straight in all competitions, dispelling the idea that the Clausura 2020 was going to be yet another disappointment.

Coach Robert Siboldi used only a few regulars – midfielders Rafa Baca and Pineda, and Luis Romo who was used in central protection – preferring to give playing time to new acquisitions and academy players.

Cruz Azul arrived out firing from the opening whistle, forcing Portmore goalie Kemar Foster to make five saves in the game’s to start with 15 minutes. The Mexico Town club dominated possession (73% on the night time) and circulated the ball effectively with Borja displaying off refined passing expertise up front.

Cruz Azul kiddie corps helps make contribution

Children Jaiber Jiménez and Jorge García done very well on the flanks with García supplying the assist on Pineda’s opener.

Borja flicked a perfect direct pass to García extensive ideal and the 18-year-aged fullback picked out Pineda with a excellent cross. Pineda satisfied the waistline-large company with a scissors kick, depositing the ball in the back of the internet to the delight of the blue-clad fans scattered all-around the stadium.

Forwards Passerini – a 25-calendar year-old Argentine – and Colombian Alex Castro – also 25 – squandered scoring odds in the course of the initially 50 %. Midfielder Ceppelini also skipped a gaping net, but the Cementeros continued to press ahead with simplicity.

Passerini manufactured up for his wastefulness just ahead of the hour mark, hustling on to a very long cross by Jiménez and heading residence from a sharp angle. Ceppelini converted a penalty kick gained by García in the final quarter-hour although Borja capped off the evening just before the remaining whistle, slotting residence off a delightful drop-off move from sub Misael Domínguez.

Cruz Azul moves on the match in opposition to with León or LAFC. León won the first leg at property 2- and the two groups engage in the return match in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Liga MX golf equipment América and the Tigres will try to join Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals with house video games from Guatemala’s Comunicaciones and El Salvador’s Alianza, respectively. The Aguilas fought Comunicaciones to a one-one attract in Guatemala Metropolis very last 7 days while the Tigres ended up surprised by Alianza 2-1.

Awaiting the América-Comunicaciones winner is MLS club Atlanta United, a 3- winner around Motagua (Honduras).