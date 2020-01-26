Light and Enchanting: 5 Reasons to Watch “Dreaming in the Qing Dynasty”

“Dreaming Back to the Qing Dynasty” features new faces and is set up during the succession battle of the sons of Emperor Kangxi (Liu Jun). Xiao Wei (Landy Li) is an intern in an architectural firm. While researching around the Forbidden City for a project, she meets an old woman who gives her a lantern with strange mysterious powers that connect the worlds of Yinxiang (13th Prince) and Xiao Wei each time Yinxiang (Wang An Yu) dream. Eventually, Xiao Wei enters her calendar to meet again, but she realizes that there is another purpose for her to return to the Qing Dynasty outside of meeting with him. This project has caused a certain buzz because it is based on a novel we are talking about, and here are some reasons why you should check this adaptation.

Warning: minor spoilers for the drama below.

Made by the same team as “Scarlet Heart”

Fans who liked “Scarlet Heart” may be thrilled with the team’s new drama based around the same time. With this team, it is certain that viewers can expect superb OSTs, good sets and beautiful costumes. There are also some scenes where they include our leads watching the show!

While “Dreaming Back to the Qing Dynasty” also revolves around the battle of the princes for the throne, it takes a different approach and is a standalone series. The main cast is fairly new and unknown to viewers except Landy Li, and it appears that the company used this cast to reach a younger audience. This allows viewers to separate this series from the previous dramas of society because it is differentiated by its general tone and its perspective on the struggle of the princes. It also brings new narration of the popular depiction of the history of the Qing dynasty so that viewers can log in to see how they approach this event.

Ridiculous humor

This is perhaps the most polarizing aspect of the drama. As a spectator, you will laugh at the ridiculous and appreciate the generally light and easy-to-watch spectacle, or you will look at it with a critical eye and not like it.

The ridiculous goes well with this young cast for me. Taking a less serious route allows for many humorous moments in the series. Although it is riddled with intrigue amenities and logical inconsistencies, I believe that this drama is useful in its absurdity in humouring the audience. Again, it depends on the tastes and expectations of this drama, but light dramas like these are fun to watch because they are a good way to relax. And this drama does exactly that.

Cute romance that takes place in a modern and historic setting

The romance between the 13th prince and Xiao Wei is so cute! This helps actors within a year of each other so that they can comfortably interact with each other both on and off camera more easily. Their off-screen friendship translates well to the camera, which is why viewers will love watching the two together. The most remarkable part of the relationship between Xiao Wei and Yinxiang stems from obtaining short pieces of modern romance between these characters in which the 13th prince briefly meets her through her dreams.

We don’t often have the opportunity to see a couple of historical times meet in modern times unless it is at the end of the series, but this one does the opposite and has its first meeting which takes place at the time of Xiao Wei. The romance is also advancing fairly quickly, so viewers who don’t like slow-burning romances won’t have to worry about the beat at all. Although be warned, there is a brief moment when they must reset again after Xiao Wei entered the past to meet with the 13th Prince of the Qing Dynasty.

Interesting brotherhood

As previously mentioned, relations between the brothers are established according to history, good relations between certain princes are therefore expected. The point of interest, however, comes from the unexpected bond between Yinxiang and the 14th prince, Yinti (Xin Yun Lai). Even though Yinxiang and Yinti are closer, Yinxiang has a better relationship with Yinti’s older brother, Yinzhen, the 4th prince. In addition, they are on opposite sides since Yinti supports the 8th prince on his own biological brother.

Despite this, the 13th Prince and the 14th Prince have a strange camaraderie. In part, this has to do with the disposition of the 14th Prince. Although he technically plays an antagonist, his character is a little different because he has his own set of morals that he defends; so even though he generally takes sides with the 8th prince, we sometimes see him helping the 4th and the 13th prince. The interactions between these two princes are really great to see because in some ways they have a friendly rivalry, and it just makes you wonder how much better their relationship could have been had they been on the same team.

Fearsome enemies

While this drama follows the story – having the 4th and 13th prince on one side and the 8th, 9th, 10th and 14th prince on the other – the surprising twist comes from Ming Hui, Ming’s sister Wei, occupying the center stage between the battle of Les princes. She is the main advisor to the group of the 8th prince and is often the one who seeks to endanger the group of the 4th prince.

What most arouses my interest in his character lies in his background. It follows a common context that one could see from a protagonist of a drama because Ming Hui (Sun An Ke) begins as an illegitimate daughter in a noble family. Her mother-in-law intimidates her and she suffers from a difficult childhood. However, he begins to deviate from the typical trajectory by making Ming Hui, a young child, realize the importance of defending himself and defending himself. She takes it to the extreme and turns into the evil person she now embodies who will do anything to get to the top and kill her biggest enemy, Ming Wei.

I like that this drama gives reason for Ming Hui’s descent into the evil while not making viewers feel sympathetic to his bad deeds. It is a good way to show the public why they are doing it without trying to justify their actions in any way.

As “Dreaming Back to the Qing Dynasty” concluded its course, it was a fun ride watching Xiao Wei join the fight of the princes and face the various threats that target her. For those looking for a light and not serious drama, this is a good series to try.

