Lightfoot is planning a summit against poverty

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she plans to convene an anti-poverty summit to raise resources from the city, business and philanthropic groups to rescue Chicagoans “caught in the grip of generation poverty.”

Lightfoot campaigned with a promise to deliver “transformational change” to long-neglected neighborhoods on the south and west side.

That is why she focuses on 10 inner-city neighborhoods for an unprecedented $ 250 million and $ 500 million more urban investment from other government agencies.

That is also why the mayor persuaded the city council last fall to cut back on Chicago scofflaws by reducing fines, extending payment plans and stopping driving license suspensions for non-moving offenses.

On Monday, the mayor used the Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast to take another important step. She announced plans to convene an anti-poverty summit that she described as a kind of call to arms.

“As a city, we will take a different direction and ensure that we do not leave anyone behind because of their race, gender or zip code. That is what we must do to get Dr. Legacy King make it real, “the mayor told the public at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

“We will have more to say about this in the coming days, but understand that this will be a primary focus of my time at the office.”

Lightfoot put some meat on the bone after joining the Mayor’s Youth Committee in the Greater Chicago Food Depository to pack bags of potatoes and macaroni for families in need.

She said that people in the city are “trapped in the grip of generation poverty” and that her laser-like focus on bringing “economic equality and resources” to impoverished neighborhoods on the south and west sides is “all for nothing” if it “need the most” are not removed.

“We have neighborhoods in the city where the consistent unemployment rate is 25 percent or higher. We have neighborhoods in the city where large sections of the population depend on federal assistance for their daily bread. Where jobs are not abundant. Where good schools are an illusion, “the mayor said.

“We believe it is important to meet this challenge of poverty. We are not going to solve it in a day. We are not going to solve it in a year. But we must begin by laying the foundation for breaking that grip so that people can truly realize this God-given potential. “

Lightfoot said she doesn’t want to “roll everything out today”. But she promised to take “very specific, concrete steps” and to announce some of them in the run-up to the poverty summit.

“It’s not just about talking about the challenge, but about actually taking very specific, concrete steps that we as a city will take. But she also called on the philanthropic and business community to join in those efforts, “she said.

The $ 250 million earmarked for Lightfoot’s “Invest South / West” program is “again prioritized money in the pipeline” of tax increase financing; the $ 100 million moribund Catalyst Fund; the Small Business Improvement Fund; and the Share-the-wealth Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, generated by developers who pay a fee for permission to build larger and larger downtown buildings.

Along with $ 500 million in CTA, Metra and Park District improvements already in the pipeline – and a $ 10 million sponsorship from BMO Harris Bank – the goal is to turn abandoned commercial corridors into thriving inner-city neighborhoods with the amenities that needed to attract residents, don’t lose them.

“While our Central Business District is booming, families have left on our south and west side. … These are families who do not leave because they want to, but because they feel they have to. If anyone wanted an indication of a poor economic plan, then it is, “the mayor said on the day she announced the plan in Austin.

Former mayor Richard M. Daley built dozens of neighborhood libraries, police and fire stations and used those projects as catalysts for neighborhood development.

Former mayor Rahm Emanuel did the same with the police academy in West Garfield Park and the new fleet maintenance facility in Englewood and by relocating the administrative headquarters of City Colleges of Chicago. He has also established the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

Lightfoot said her predecessors were “one-off projects”. What is needed is a “comprehensive plan that truly brings communities together and builds on the infrastructure that is already there,” she said.

Contribution: Stefano Esposito