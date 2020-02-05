Lightfoot orders major TIF reforms

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reforms tax increase financing to increase supervision, focus on equity and prevent a recurrence of controversy around $ 1.6 billion in subsidies used to unlock the development potential of two mega projects: Lincoln Yards and “The 78.”

Because she claims that TIF spending decisions have been in the shade for too long, Lightfoot promises to bring in the light, as her campaign slogan put it.

A new TIF investment committee will focus on “equity” in TIF grant decisions with crucial input from Chief Equity Officer Candace Moore.

“Just like other investment committees at a bank, we look holistically at projects in a region. How they stimulate economic development, “said Samir Mayekar, deputy mayor for economic and neighborhood development, who chairs the committee.

“You have a group of people like the CFO, the budget officer, the auditor who asks pretty difficult questions to ensure that tax money is allocated in the most catalytic way.”

For years, critics have accused the city of violating the “but, for” clause in the TIF statute demanding that subsidies for tax increases be limited to projects that would not go ahead without such assistance.

Lightfoot promises a “stricter but for” test for developers looking for city grants.

That includes initial standards that should immediately be included in a revised TIF program guide and hiring AECOM to “leave much more quantitative rigor”, but for standards by the end of this year.

“We have a short-term solution and a long-term solution,” Mayekar said.

The city also plans to: publish TIF spending decisions monthly; release annual reports; develop a new user-friendly version of its existing TIF portal and update the TIF program guide annually to give taxpayers and developers a better idea of ​​how the city manages the program.

Mayekar pointed to the 100% affordable housing project next to the Logan Square Blue Line stop and the renovation of the Ramova Theater in Bridgeport as proof of TIF grants that generate ‘positive benefits for the community’.

“TIF can play a very important role in stimulating economic development. The key is that it is transparent and that there is a high level of accountability for how the money is spent. That is what the mayor is doing here with these radical reforms, “he said.

Many of the Lightfoot reforms were proposed last year by Inspector General Joe Ferguson.

In 2018, the 138 Chicago TIF districts generated $ 841 million in tax revenue, an increase of $ 181 million compared to the previous year, according to a report released last summer by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

The reassessment contributed to a 12.5% ​​increase in equalized value, which contributed to the 27.4% increase in sales for the city’s TIF districts.

Mayekar refused to say whether one of the Lightfoot reforms would have stopped the lame duck city council to approve $ 1.6 billion in TIF grants for Lincoln Yards and “the 78” weeks before Lightfoot took office.

Instead, he stressed the need for “robust methodology behind how TIF investment decisions are made” rather than considering a series of “one-off transactions”.

That may well be a repeat of what happened last fall, when Lightfoot declared a $ 300 million TIF surplus that was the largest in Chicago’s history.

“If you have a stock lens on this, where parts of the city raise a lot and there is no specific need to use that money, then the most effective use of that money can be through surpluses, which then generates funding for schools and other purposes , “he said.

When a TIF district is created, property tax is frozen for 23 years at existing levels. During that time, the “increase” or increase in property taxes is held in a special fund and used for specific purposes, including infrastructure, public improvements, and developers grants.

On April 10, 2019, lame duck city council approved $ 1.6 billion in grants for Lincoln Yards and “The 78.”

The divided main call – with 14 different votes for the 78 and 13 no votes for Lincoln Yards – followed a late-night reversal by the then mayor Elect Lightfoot.

Lightfoot had persuaded the city council to postpone the vote on those two projects, but finally to let them go after the developers were persuaded to strengthen the participation of minorities in both.

At the time, she told developers that “they should enjoy this moment in the sun because you’ll never get a deal like that from the city of Chicago as long as I’m a mayor.”

Despite Lightfoot’s gain on minority contracts, its most avid supporters were disappointed that they did not reduce the subsidies for both projects.

Nevertheless, the structure of both deals – allowing developers to borrow for the money in several installments and be reimbursed because individual infrastructure projects have been certified by the city – gave it influence to make other changes later.