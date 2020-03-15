Lightfoot slams delays, staffing ranges for coronavirus screening at O’Hare

A working day just after thousands of travellers have been remaining waiting for several hours at O’Hare International Airport as they confronted progress screening for the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday named on the White Dwelling and other federal authorities to “offer concrete strategies on how to avoid or at minimum mitigate these problems” from now on.

“Last night time, we observed that basic safety and security was seriously compromised and folks were compelled into disorders that are against [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] steerage and are fully unacceptable,” Lightfoot advised reporters at O’Hare.

On Saturday — the 1st day of improved COVID-19 screening for vacationers flying from Europe to 13 U.S. airports — extra than 3,000 passengers have been stuck inside O’Hare’s intercontinental terminal awaiting screening.

With even much more flights and passengers anticipated to get there Sunday from abroad, Lightfoot mentioned she urged the Federal Aviation Administration to stagger arrivals and enable travellers to wait on planes as a substitute of inside of the terminal. She is also pushing the Customs and Border Patrol to let Chicago firefighters to aid acquire the temperatures of arriving travellers.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also discussed the O’Hare problem Sunday, indicating he experienced been given an angry cellphone simply call from a White Dwelling staffer at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, who “yelled” at him due to the fact Pritzker experienced tweeted about the condition before in the day.

Pritzker mentioned he obtained no assurances from the federal federal government that there would be much more staffing to deal with a large quantity of American citizens hoping to get household from overseas, amid a European vacation ban that went into spot on Friday. The ban bars most foreign website visitors from coming to the U.S. from continental Europe for 30 times.

“Now we’ve been chatting to customs and border patrol officials specifically on the floor at O’Hare,” Pritzker explained. “I’ve been operating with the mayor and our senators to make guaranteed that we are obtaining the federal govt to shell out attention to this dilemma due to the fact we simply cannot have it come about all working day right now.

Pritzker claimed the administration really should have elevated the customs and border patrol numbers, as effectively as the number of Facilities for Sickness Management and Avoidance staff on the ground.

“They did neither of people. So very last evening as people ended up flooding into O’Hare Airport, they ended up trapped in a smaller region, hundreds and hundreds of men and women, and that’s particularly what you do not want in this pandemic,” Pritzker reported. “So we have that issue. And then right now, it is likely to be even worse. There are a greater amount of flights with a lot more persons coming and they seem absolutely unprepared.”

With air journey curtailed, the stability lines for outbound travellers were short Sunday at O’Hare Airport. But with vacation bans kicking in, the flood of travellers returning to the U.S. confused U.S. Customs and Border Defense personnel at the airport on Saturday.Pat Nabong/Sunlight-Periods

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles