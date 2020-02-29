Lightning Captain Stamcos missed 6-8 weeks after surgery

Tampa-Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Stephen Stamkos will have surgery due to core muscle damage, and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of playoffs.

Lightning announced on Saturday that Stamkos would go out for about 6-8 weeks, including rest and recovery. Lightning is the second of the Atlantic Division and the playoffs will begin on the week of April 6.

Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season, both in second place behind Nikitakcherov. The surgery will be performed on Monday by Dr. Michael Brandt of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stamkos, the No. 1 Draft Topic in 2008 and twice the NHL’s top goal scorer, misses his fourth major action since 2014 due to injury.

During a match on November 11, 2014, Stan Moss experienced a broken leg in Boston, crashed into a goal post, and stretched on ice during a match on November 11, 2014, after not missing the match due to his first five season injuries Was done. He had surgery to insert a titanium rod into his leg, and missed all but 37 games that season.

In April 2016, Stamcos was diagnosed with a thrombus near the collarbone, needed surgery to remove the upper ribs, and had to leave the blood diluent in place. He returned in May with Game 7 defeat at the Eastern Conference Finals against Pittsburgh.

The following season, on November 15, 2016, the meniscus of the right knee was partially torn and surgery was required, limiting the game to 17 games. Stamkos missed the rest of the season as Tampa failed to qualify for the playoffs.

