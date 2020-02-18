[lightning-continue-to-be-at-leading-of-nhl-electricity-rankings-in-week-22]

The closing electric power rankings ahead of the trade deadline are sound rankings of the teams who will be prospective buyers and who will be sellers, and there are a great deal more sellers with a lot less than a week to go.

one. Tampa Bay Lightning: The Bruins have misplaced in regulation just 4 instances in 2020 and the Lightning have nonetheless attained 11 points on them.

two. Boston Bruins: The simple fact that Tampa Bay has caught up in the standings has nothing to do with the Bruins’ perform. They’ve continued to play some of their ideal hockey all period.

three. Pittsburgh Penguins: The Jason Zucker addition looks to have been a terrific add.

4. Washington Capitals: They’re similar to the Bruins in the perception they have a scorching team chasing them, but they’ve revealed some key flaws of late.

five. Colorado Avalanche: With the cap room they have they could make a move to become a Cup beloved.

six. Dallas Stars: Given that their nightmare Oct the Stars have been participating in more than .700 successful percentage hockey.

seven. Philadelphia Flyers: Their sizzling rate is probable not a genuine indicator of who they are, given their inconsistencies, but they’ve gained 10 of their previous 16 online games getting into Tuesday evening.

eight. New York Islanders: Andy Greene is a reliable addition, but picture if they could rating targets.

nine. Carolina Hurricanes: The Metropolitan is so rough that the Hurricanes’ existing rate may possibly nevertheless not be sufficient.

10. St. Louis Blues: They gained just two of their last 12 games entering Tuesday night time, so there may possibly be some difficulty in paradise.

11. Edmonton Oilers: Probably the Oilers are what they’ve seemed like all year, which is Connor McDavid and co., of study course. That co. is Leon Draisatil.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets: If they can substitute Seth Jones it will be actual amazing.

13. Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell has been in fact very good so the Maple Leafs are solved. Hooray.

14. Vegas Golden Knights: They have the potential to be true excellent, but the gaps they have on protection retain burning them.

15. New York Rangers: The Rangers have turned their year close to — probably not at a Stars-like tempo, but they have a legit possibility to compete for a playoff place, at minimum.

16. Vancouver Canucks: Their rate has slowed but Jacob Markstrom has sneakily been an elite goalie this season and saved them afloat.

17. Winnipeg Jets: Paul Maurice is there to stay and the Jets aren’t out of it yet.

18. Nashville Predators: They commenced this week just a level out of a playoff place even immediately after their early-period struggles, especially in net.

19. Florida Panthers: It’s possible the Panthers will not be buyers at the trade deadline with the way they are enjoying.

20. Minnesota Wild: The conclusion to fire Bruce Boudreau seems, nicely, wild, presented Minnesota was starting off to perform some stable hockey.

21. Arizona Coyotes: Successful 4 out of 16 games in the tight West is not likely to support them make the playoff force it appeared they ended up destined to make.

22. Calgary Flames: Literally each component of this Flames period has been a huge disappointment.

23. Chicago Blackhawks: The fireplace sale could commence any day now, with a sale on goalies.

24. Buffalo Sabres: Oooooof.

25. San Jose Sharks: Very well at the very least they do not even have their very own higher draft decide.

26. Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber is heading to be again right after it seemed like his time could be carried out, so the Habs have that heading for them.

27. New Jersey Devils: The Devils have transported out so quite a few faces of the crew they’d be mistaken for angels.

28. Ottawa Senators: Continuing to be the Senators.

29. Anaheim Ducks: Ondrej Kase could get them a thing at the trade deadline.

30. Los Angeles Kings: Like the Blackhawks, a fire sale ought to be incoming.

31. Detroit Pink Wings: It is continue to seriously awesome a staff this bad has defeated the Bruins not at the time but two situations.