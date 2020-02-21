[lightning-cutting-costs-on-food,-drink-at-amalie-arena]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans heading to Tampa Bay Lightning online games at Amalie Arena will quickly spend significantly less for foodstuff and drinks.

The Lightning organization introduced Friday it’s putting an general reduction in area for foodstuff and drink pricing.

Extra than 300 menu things will see price reductions. The normal selling price decrease is 15 %, the corporation suggests, but some objects will reduce in price as a great deal as 29 per cent.

“Owner Jeff Vinik routinely issues our leadership group to ask for guest suggestions and, a lot more importantly, that we pay attention with the intent to make alterations,” Lightning CEO Steve Griggs explained. “We lately concluded a comprehensive evaluation, and we would like our lovers to know that we have listened to the survey comments and a person-on-one discussions with our front-line team. The fans’ voice does make a difference, and we are pleased to put into practice these adjustments.”

Whole-time and fifty percent-time ticket holders will continue to get their respective 25 % and 10 percent discount rates on prime of the decreased price ranges.

The reduction will be in influence for all online games, which includes any opportunity playoff games, in the course of the relaxation of the 2019-2020 season.

“We recognize our fans ought to consider the all-in selling price of attending a Lightning sport at Amalie Arena, and we want to assist tackle that,” Griggs mentioned.

The price tag improve goes into result instantly, commencing with the Lightning’s up coming home sport. The Bolts are scheduled to choose on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

