lightning-defenseman-erik-cernak-‘dodged-a-bullet,’-set-to-play-against-toronto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Erik Cernak, who left Tampa Bay’s game against the Coyotes on Saturday with a lower-body injury, will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. He participated in the morning skate with his teammates ahead of the game at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper responded to a question about the team and Cernak “dodging a bullet.”

“There is no question,” said Cooper. “I don’t know what is going on in

the league. It seems like injuries are popping up all over the place. We are no

different but we can ill afford to lose more guys on the back end so pretty

fortunate there.”

The play that sent Cernak to the bench makes you want to cover your eyes. A player on the Arizona Coyotes fell on the outside of Cernak’s right leg, pushing it toward his left leg while simultaneously pushing it onto the ice.

