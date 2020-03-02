lightning-games-a-measuring-adhere-for-bruins,-much-too

The Bruins’ future contests with the Lightning this week are significant in conditions of receiving separation in the standings, but that aside, it is a superior prospect to see how they match up with a probable playoff opponent — and how they fare versus one particular of the best teams in the NHL.

“Head-to-head matchups this time of 12 months have the potential to force a team down or carry a group up,” claimed defenseman Torey Krug. “It’s an opportunity for us and it will get started (Tuesday) and see where by it goes from there.”

Over the previous two seasons, the Bruins and Lightning have been two of — if not the — finest teams in the NHL. They enter Tuesday’s tilt in Tampa Bay as the two top rated point-getting teams in the Japanese Conference, with the Bruins main at 94 and the Lightning next with 87.

There was a stretch when the Lightning acquired inside of a point of the Bruins, who crafted a enormous early period guide, but faltered with 4 losses in a row right before bouncing again on Saturday.

The Lightning aren’t the very same group that received the President’s Trophy a period back only to get swept away by the Blue Jackets in a initial round stunner. They’ve produced moves, adding guys at the trade deadline like Blake Coleman from the Devils and Pat Maroon from the Blues as a absolutely free agent in the offseason.

It certain feels like they’ve been gearing up to be a more durable — bodily and, perhaps most importantly, mentally — workforce for the stretch run and into the playoffs.

The 1st step is proving on their own against the defending Eastern Convention champions in the future 7 days as they attempt to get into a greater posture in the playoff race.

The Bruins know what they are up against.

“(Barclay) Goodrow’s a large body, certainly Maroon is as effectively,” explained Bruins head mentor Bruce Cassidy. ” … I think which is what they want finally anyway, regardless of whether it is 6-foot-two and 30 kilos heavier, they want aggressive on the puck. They do press the speed and they have their velocity. … They’ve additional a couple even bigger parts. That could be the (Columbus influence) from very last yr.”

The Bruins do have a probability to bury the Lightning, but it may well be even far more essential to get a come to feel for what kind of playoff matchup the teams could give, should really they get to that position.

The Bruins and Lightning have established a great rivalry, really ramping up when Tampa Bay eradicated the B’s in the 2nd round two seasons in the past. The two teams have changed since then, with the Bruins generating a Stanley Cup Finals physical appearance and the Lightning heading through one particular of the most disappointing time endings in sporting activities this millennium.

No matter the results, Tuesday and Saturday night will instruct us a large amount about the Bruins — and the Lightning.

“It’s always a pleasurable 1 for us. … (The Lightning) have been so good for so long and they are on our heels, a potential team that you deal with down the street,” explained Krug. “Exciting matchup. I feel equally groups are on the lookout forward to it, should really have a playoff-sort come to feel to it.”