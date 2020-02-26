Lightning lost to Toronto loses streak

Tampa, Florida [AP]-Toronto Maple Leafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night after losing a 42-year-old emergency goaltender on home ice Did.

John Tavares finished 2 points, William Naylander 28 points, and Fredrik Andersen stopped 26 rounds to Toronto. Jake Muzzin also scored, but missed the third period after releasing his right hand in the second half of the second period.

Toronto cut off all three lightning opportunities and scored two powerplay goals while keeping Tampa Bay to one shot.

Nikita Takcherov won the season 30 with Pat Maroon in eighth place, Janni Gould in ninth place, and Tampa Bay lost three games in a row for the first time in a row with 11 wins at home.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos left the game after the second period and did not return for private reasons.

Andrey Vasilevski finished with 19 saves.

Kucerov opened the pass lane at 9:45, ahead of Tampa Bay, loosening Toronto’s defense Rasmus Sandin at one point in the feed from Stephen Stamkos.

Maple Leafs responded at 12:48 and the Muzzin, who signed a four-year extension on Monday, stepped into a loose pack from the center point, hit Vasilevskiy in the gloves, and dropped from the bottom of the crossbar to play the game. .

Tavares overturned Tysonbury shots from the center of power play and placed Toronto ahead at 16:42. Nylander led Toronto 4-2 at the top of the power play crease at 14:21.

Tampa Bay reduced the deficit to one goal when Kevin Shattenkirk’s rebound bounced off Gould at 7:27 in the third period.

Note: Lightning D Ryan McDonagh is expected to suffer lower body injuries after February 6 and go out in 10-14 days. … Toronto D. Morgan Liely [foot] missed for 18 consecutive games. He skated for the first time on Monday since he was injured on January 12. … Maple Leafs D Codi Ceci [ankle] also skated on Monday for the first time since his injury on February 5. … Maple Leafs D Jake Muzzin has earned points in six consecutive games.

Lightning: Hosts the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Thursday at Florida Panthers.

