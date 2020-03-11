Lightning press is slow, but lacks 2-1 in Toronto

Toronto [AP] Orston Matthews scored the 47th goal of the season, and Frederik Andersen scored 32 saves on Tuesday night as the Toronto Maple Leaf beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1.

William Naylander also scored for Toronto. Toronto returns after a disastrous California trip where Maple Leafs secures one point to register only three goals against the three worst teams at the Western Conference: San Jose Shark, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. did.

Mitch Manor and John Tavares each had two assists on the reef. Star Defense’s Morgan Lily has returned to the lineup for the first time since his broken leg on January 12.

Ondrej Palat scored a goal for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped at 34 stations.

Matthews drew 1-40 minutes to win Toronto’s second Powerplay goal.

Leafs entered the game with a male advantage of 0-14 runs, but won a 4-3 victory in Tampa Bay on February 25, two connections with four chances, and a two-to-four end. did.

As the Reefs approached his third goal, Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott fired a shot halfway through the third goal.

Lightning put pressure on the latter half of the game, but Andersen was very tough, giving Kevin Shattenkirk a big stop from the slot to secure the long-awaited Reefs victory.

Tampa Bay was the first player in the NHL overall rankings and Atlantic Ocean 6 points behind Boston Bruins. Lightning lost two straight after a 5-4 faint in a shotout by Detroit Red Wings, the last place on Sunday.

After the first match, which could have lifted Toronto 3 or 4 if not Vasilevskiy, downed 1-0 and Lightning remained 4-37.

Braden Point blew the Reefs defenses Tyson Barry and Rasmus Sandin before the puck fell to Nikita Kcherov. His first shot was stopped, but Palat was there to take his 17th place on the rebound.

Andersen, who made his second start in the past 10 days, has taken a break from Carter Wergege and Tyler Johnson to save a wonderful early in the period, snatching a one-timer off Mikhail Sergechov’s stick. Shot from the helmet. Matthews during the opening period.

Leafs was one of the best starts and Vasilevskiy happened to seize the first chance. Head coach Sheldon Keefe made an effort to mix his lineup and paid an initial dividend.

Toronto challenged the goal 18-0, with Tampa Bay heading to the first Andersen 11 minutes before the match, including Pierre Enval’s effort from the post in Lightning Power Play.

Nylander had a power play at 12:42 with Toronto on board and a 0-15 stretch. He scored on the 31st rebound after Vasilewski canceled the redirection of Tavares.

Andersen could do little at the other end until late in the period when Lightning finally began finding legs.

The NHL joins the NBA, MLB, and MLS, aims to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread by limiting access to the Rona room, while Leafs and Lightning meet reporters at another media center in Scotiabank Arena Availability was maintained.

Note: Normally, Toronto will spread two giant flags, a flag with a traditional maple leaf and a team logo, during O Canada, allowing the audience to pass through the bowl below, but practice that Has been discontinued. … the game seems to have more vacancies than usual, especially with seats involving two of the league’s top scoring teams, and how to prevent the spread of coronavirus before the pack drop and at the end of each period There was advice to fans about.

