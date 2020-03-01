Lightning Score 3 Special Team Goals, End 4 Game Skid

Tampa-Tyler Johnson and Ondrey Parat scored in power play, Tampa Bay Lightning beat Calgary Flames 4-3 Saturdays, scoring four straight victories and Jannigurd adding a haste goal.

Alex Kiran scored the 24th goal of the season to help Lightning win for the first time since the 11 game streak. Andrey Vasilevski lost 18 saves in three consecutive games.

The victory occurred shortly after Lightning announced that team captain Stephen Stamkos would undergo surgery for a core core injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay is the second in the Atlantic split and the playoffs will begin on the week of April 6.

Andrew Manjapane, Sean Monaghan and Elias Lindholm scored Calgary with three straight victories. David Rittich finished with 30 saves.

Killorn received Break Coleman’s feed on 4-2, entered alone from the circle, pulled the puck backhand, and pushed the shot into the post at 14:57 in the second period.

Jonpa sat in the middle slot and Tampa Bay scored, shooting Mikhail Sergekov’s Lititch at 13:52, aiming for Tampa Bay’s first power play goal at home with Vancouver since January 7. Lightning had only six power play goals between January 2 and Saturday.

Palat scored the second power play goal in Tampa Bay at 7:05 in the second period, placed the pass from Kucherov in the right circle, and then dropped the wrist shot to lead Defenque Vovolt 2-0. .

Gould scored 3-0 in the shorthanded, season 2 and career 5 with a 11:50 shot from the right. The goal was reached 54 seconds after Barclay Goodlow was set aside for haste breakaway.

The fire responded with two targets at 52 second intervals and pulled into one target.

Mandjapane ran down the left wing side and fired a slap shot at 13:12 past Vasilevesh on the short side. Lindholm subsequently took a slap shot from the top of the right circle, grabbing a palat stick and defeating Vasilevsky.

Monaghan scored in power play with 2:49 remaining in the fire.

Note: Lightning RW Pat Maroon has not been disclosed because he was absent from a Thursday match. … Calgary has allowed the ninth haste goal of the season. … Lightning LW Break Coleman, who missed a Thursday match after his wife gave birth to a baby girl, scored the first point with Tampa Bay since being traded from New Jersey on February 16… Flame C Michael Bucklund , The score line has been extended to 6. game.

Flame: Sunday in Florida.

Lightning: Hosting Boston on Tuesday.

