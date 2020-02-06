Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov runs in the 500th NHL game on Thursday evening

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Nikita Kucherov has been at Tampa Bay Lightning for seven seasons and will play his 500th NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

“Five hundred is a will for him,” said Jon Cooper, head coach of Tampa Bay Lightning. “Not many people can do it.”

“He may not have scored the total number of points he scored last year, but I can sit here and say that many aspects of his game have taken another step this year to improve over the previous year,” added Cooper.

He called Kucherov a “remarkable” player.

“To keep improving every year without failing,” said Cooper, “says a lot about him and his game.”

Kucherov has increased his total points in each of the last six seasons. He ended the regular season last year with the most points in the league with 128 points, 12 points ahead of Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid.

Kucherov currently leads the Tampa Bay Lightning with 63 points and 24 goals.

