Lightning strikes on NHL’s worst red wing

Detroit -Robbie Fabri shot down Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, recording 16 consecutive losses against Lightning in the regular season.

The night after an impressive victory with division leader Boston, Lightning lost to worst team in NHL

Braden Point scored twice, recording his first two-goal game since November 23

Tampa Bay expects to return on Tuesday to host a maple leaf with potential playoff preview.

Fabri started scoring as well, defeating goalkeeper Curtis McKerhiny in the breakaway in the first period. Anthony Mansa had a goal and three assists for Red Wings. Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored in Detroit.

Braden Point scored two goals, Carter Vergege and Pat Maroon united in Lightning, unusually defeating the team on NHL’s highest record [Boston] on Saturday night and losing to Detroit a day later The team that won the worst mark in the league where they spent the weekend.

Mikhail Sergachov scored a lightning shotout, but Larkin tied. In the third round, Detroit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier denied Nikitak Tcherov. Later, Fabbri pushed the puck over McElhinney in the backhand.

Falburi scored when Bertuzzi stepped off the bench just before gaining control of the puck in the defensive zone. Bertuzzi sent a simple pass to Fabbri. Fabbri was behind everyone and scored a breakaway.

Lightning tied it to a second power play in which Tyler Johnson was able to fight back for a loose puck in front and get it back to the point where he had fired enough nets to aim for the 24th goal of the season.

Verhaeghe led Tampa Bay into the second half of the second, and his shot seemed to deflect Detroit’s Luke Glendening and passed through Bernier.

Red Wings drew 2 and 14.3 seconds left. Manta slid along the right side and sent the puck towards the goal mouse. There, Larkin remained loose enough to knock in to the 19th goal.

Mansa scored in the third early power play, and Bertuzzi was 4-2. The point was to draw lightning within 1 within the remaining 14:05.

Tampa Bay tied it when Bernier could not grab Luke Schen’s shoot with gloves and Puck sat at the front door and Maroon tried to clear it up at 8:41.

Note: Since January 7 and 10, Red Wings have won the game in a row. Tampa Bay lacked F Steven Stamkos [core muscle] and D Victor Hedman [lower body]. … In the second game in a row, Lightning dropped to 8-2-2.

Thunder: Tuesday night in Toronto.

Red Wings: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

