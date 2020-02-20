[Lightning swap AHL forwards with Panthers]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[lightning-swap-ahl-forwards-with-panthers]

by: Gabrielle Shirley

Posted:
/ Updated:

Nashville Predators defenseman Alexei Emelin (25) slides as he tries to block a shot by Florida Panthers forward Anthony Greco (76) during the first period in an NHL hockey preseason game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning completed their second trade in the past week, swapping a forward for a forward.

The team announced the acquisition of Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers on Thursday. They sent Danick Martel, who skated in nine games with the Lightning last season, to the Panthers.

The players have spent the majority of their careers in the American Hockey League.  

Greco scored 10 goals and recorded 19 points in 37 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He posted 85 goals and 157 points in 261 career AHL regular-season games.

He appeared on the ice with the Panthers in one game in December of 2018.

