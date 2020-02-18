[lightning-top-avs-in-ot-for-franchise-best-11th-straight-win]

DENVER (AP) — Nikita Kucherov stole the puck from Nathan MacKinnon and scored 3: 03 into overtime, sending the Tampa Bay Lightning to a franchise-record 11th straight win, 4-3 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Cameron Gaunce and Alex Killorn scored 16 seconds apart during the Bolts’ three-goal second period before Colorado came back to force overtime.

Steven Stamkos also had a goal for Tampa Bay in the second period that erased a 1-0 deficit, and Bolts goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots despite getting bowled over by Colorado’s J.T. Compher midway through the third period, sparking the first of two brawls in a tense ending.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Denver. The Lightning won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

