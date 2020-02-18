[lightning-top-rated-avalanche-in-overtime-for-franchise-greatest-11th-straight-victory]

DENVER – Points are likely so well for the Tampa Bay Lightning that the they’re commencing to judge the top quality of their wins.

“I don’t know. I really don’t think we played properly these days. . . . We have to boost a good deal in our recreation for the reason that we have a whole lot of very good teams in advance of us. I really don’t imagine we had a excellent energy right now,” Nikita Kucherov reported after thieving the puck from Nathan MacKinnon and scoring in extra time for a 4-3 victory in excess of the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night time.

Kucherov’s match-winner 3: 03 into additional time despatched the Lightning to a franchise-record 11th straight acquire and out of the blue slumping Colorado to its 3rd straight loss.

“Their finest participant receives a breakaway and I was not capable to end it,” Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz claimed. “Their best player gets the puck on the blue line, he was racing with Nathan. He sort of opened me up a little little bit and he shot it five-hole.”

Kucherov was dissatisfied in the Bolts’ puck possession but said, “We experienced a good goalie now,” praising the perform of Curtis McElhinney. “He experienced a heck of a recreation finding hit but he stuck with it. He built some large will save for us.”

The recreation between two of the league’s best groups had the experience of a playoff showdown full with momentum swings, tricky hits and shorter tempers.

“It’s not a staff we perform normally, but when you have a great crew like that and the two teams want to win, it’s likely to boil above,” claimed Cameron Gaunce, who scored a person of Tampa Bay’s three objectives in the second time period.

Gaunce scored 16 seconds after Alex Killorn’s aim and Tampa Bay designed a 3-one guide just before Colorado arrived again to power time beyond regulation even with dropping ahead Mikko Rantanen to a still left shoulder injury — “He’ll be out months,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar claimed.

Steven Stamkos also experienced a target for Tampa Bay in the second interval that erased a 1- deficit, and McElhinney stopped 24 photographs in spite of acquiring bowled about by Colorado’s J.T. Compher midway by the third period, sparking the 1st of two brawls in a tense ending.

McElhinney crumpled awkwardly and lay motionless for a minute ahead of rising slowly and gradually. He was visited by a trainer but stayed in the activity. Compher was named for interference.

McElhinney stated he was fine bodily and held no grudges.

“Honestly, I was form of tied up, my arms had been folded up less than me. It wasn’t a hit to the head or nearly anything,” he reported. “It’s a excellent hockey participate in. I like it when fellas travel to the net and I like the response from our crew standing up for me. It is wonderful to see. It is tough hockey engage in on their portion and I really do not have just about anything from that.”

One more scuffle broke out right after MacKinnon leveled Ondrej Palat cleanly in entrance of the Lightning’s bench.

“I like the way that we hung in there. Excellent penalty get rid of at the conclude. In extra time it will come down to a vital preserve listed here and there and a big-time participate in from just one of our massive players,” McElhinney explained.

The Avalanche dropped Rantanen when he was tripped into the boards at entire-pace by Erik Cernak in the second period. Rantanen promptly still left the ice and headed inside before the Bolts killed the electrical power play.

Francouz stopped the to start with 11 pictures he faced starting up in place of Philipp Grubauer, who suffered a lessen physique injury in the Avs’ 3-1 loss to the Kings in the NHL Stadium Sequence at the Air Force Academy on Saturday night.

Then Palat sent a go by the slot to Killorn as he skated toward the crease, and Killorn redirected the puck into an open up internet at 4: 54. Gaunce scored his to start with intention since March 24, 2017, just 16 seconds afterwards with a shot from the stage that conquer Francouz on the quick facet.

Stamkos created it 3-1 when he arrived from at the rear of the web and tapped in the loose puck sitting at the rear of Francouz in the crease.

Colorado pulled to 3-2 on MacKinnon’s target with 94 seconds remaining in the 2nd period and the Avs tied it up when Cale Makar’s shot deflected off Valeri Nichushkin with 12: 43 remaining in the 3rd.

The Avs are now without the need of Grubauer and a few important forwards — Rantanen, Matt Calvert and Nazem Kadri — for quite a few weeks.

“Other guys have to stage up,” Bednar claimed. “It’s a terrific prospect. We have to carve out wins like we did earlier in the year. It is likely to be harder and tougher but with any luck , we can get those people men healthful and back to rejoin our crew as shortly as attainable.”

Tampa Bay’s 11th straight victory — the longest profitable streak in the NHL this time — broke the franchise mark of 10 established past time and tied earlier this year. The Lightning are just the 2nd NHL franchise to file a pair of double-digit successful streaks a one season, signing up for the Boston Bruins, who did it in 1929-30 and 1970-71.

“It’s really surreal this run we’ve been on the final pair of months,” McElhinney said. “This 11-sport operate has been a ton of enjoyable. It’s distinctive, it would seem like we’re likely about our small business and it is not actually so much about the streak.”

The key to it all?

“Scoring much more objectives than the other crew,” Gaunce reported.

In Other Video games

Coyotes two, Islanders one

Panthers 5, Sharks three

Flames 6, Ducks four

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2