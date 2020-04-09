Like a pandemic, it hit a British prime minister and changed the world. No, not this

The British prime minister was kidnapped in a room for days, struggling to survive the deadliest pandemic of the century, as little detail came out to the public.

Boris Johnson in 2020? No, David Lloyd George in 1918.

The Spanish influence has left a staggering trail of consequences for politics around the world, with Lloyd George one of the many afflicted world leaders.

He killed the South African Prime Minister and the Prince of Sweden. He disgusted the Spanish king, the German kaiser and perhaps the American president. It paralyzed the armies of the First World War.

The long-term effects echoed even more: it stimulated requests for universal health care and shaped the history of India, South Africa, the Soviet Union, Germany and beyond.

“You can’t lose so many people in the world – you can’t lose between 2.5 and five percent of the population – without this affecting human activity in all areas, including politics,” British science writer Laura Spinney , author of the Spanish influence history Pale Rider, said in an interview.

He suspects that the current small-scale pandemic will also shape major global events and accelerate the ongoing geopolitical developments.

WATCH | Boris Johnson admitted to being in intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to an ICU after the symptoms of COVID-19 worsened. Johnson was hospitalized 10 days after testing positive for the virus. 03:18

His own instinct is that future historians will see this coronavirus pandemic as a pivotal moment in the rivalry between great powers between China and the United States.

Their already icy relationship now includes bitterness over the pandemic, finger pointing, expulsion of US journalists, and new trade tensions as countries fight for Chinese life-saving medical products.

Lloyd George survives

Britain was on the cusp of victory during the First World War and the authorities suppressed the staggering news that the British leader was seriously ill.

In his 1918 Pandemic book, Catharine Arnold describes how traffic was diverted from a Manchester city square, away from the room where Lloyd George fought for his life.

The newspapers contained fragments of information: a short two-sentence story in the New York Times announced that Lloyd George was ill; two days later, an equally short story said he was better; then the next day he had suffered a relapse.

Lloyd George survived the Spanish flu and continued to live another three decades.

The British empire, meanwhile, was collapsing.

India

In India, a middle-aged Mahatma Gandhi had just returned home from South Africa to pursue the cause of independence.

An incredible number of Indians have been killed by the flu, up to 17 million, making it the country most affected.

Illness raged through Gandhi’s ashram and became ill. His daughter-in-law and nephew died and told loved ones that he was also resigned to death.

India’s independence movement gained new support amid anger over the Spanish flu and Mahatma Gandhi, seen here in 1922 with his wife, emerged as a clear leader. (News agency / Getty Images)

Gandhi survived. His country, meanwhile, got angry with the British-led authorities, seen as indifferent to Indian suffering and too incompetent to offer basic medical care.

“Indian nationalists blamed the Raj (British) for the pandemic – a nationalist newspaper published the comment ‘The Raj is doing nothing and we are dying like dogs!” Arnold told CBC News.

Gandhi’s popularity has increased.

Until then, Spinney said, Gandhi’s movement had an elite charm but lacked basic support.

“Then the pandemic happens,” he said.

“In 1921 he called a general strike and had millions of supporters – which he had never had before.”

He became head of the Indian National Congress in 1920. The following year he led a mass movement that included the burning of foreign clothes. British troops had fired at civilian crowds and when a crowd burned down a police station, Gandhi declared a fast.

In 1921, he was a globally recognized figure on the front page of the New York Times, announced for his “domination over the Indians”.

While independence was not declared until a few years later, and was not achieved until 1947, Spinney claims that 1918 shaped the cause of India’s independence as it prompted a mass movement and established Gandhi. as undisputed leader.

South Africa

Meanwhile, the flu was also exacerbating racial tensions in the country Gandhi had recently left: South Africa.

The flu crossed the country and killed around 300,000 South Africans in six weeks. He killed Louis Botha, the first prime minister of the Union of South Africa, precursor of the modern state.

Historians claim that Spanish influence ignited the racial tensions that existed in South Africa and led to new segregation laws that preceded apartheid. Decades later, protesters here take part in a civil disobedience campaign in Johannesburg in June 1952, occupying seats reserved for whites. (AFP / Getty Images)

The medical historian Howard Phillips of the University of Cape Town describes the corpses that lie in the pastures where the animals wandered breathlessly.

And he writes that, as often happens in a life-threatening epidemic, guilt soon began through the fault lines of a divided society.

“Some whites have accused Africans of reckless spreading the disease …

The racial animus was already rampant. But Spinney said that following the pandemic, new fundamental segregation laws were passed that discriminated against blacks.

“(The flu) was a bit like the stimulus that pushed those existing tensions beyond the limit,” he said.

“It’s kind of the beginning of apartheid. And it’s really tragic.”

The Soviet Union

His book also describes how the flu affected Russia’s new Bolshevik leadership.

Yakov Sverdlov had been Vladimir Lenin’s right hand man since Lenin survived an assassination attempt in early 1918. He was also officially the leader of Russia, as president of the Central Executive Committee.

Sverlov caught the flu and died in a week. In Spinney’s book, revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky described having been telephoned by an anguished Lenin saying, “He’s gone. He’s gone,” followed by a dead silence for the rest of the call.

Yakov Sverdlov, one of the first leaders of Bolshevik Russia and a favorite of Vladimir Lenin, was killed by the flu. Joseph Stalin took over the role several years later. (Henry Guttmann Collection / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

“Sverdlov’s substitutes came and went – all devoid of his formidable energy, all unequal to the enormous task of building a communist state from scratch,” writes Spinney.

“(This) until 1922, when (when) Joseph Stalin entered the role.”

Europe, North America

Meanwhile, the nations of Western Europe emerged bitterly divided by the war. Many were in a vindictive mood towards the country they considered the instigator: Germany.

At the 1919 Paris conference, the role of peacemaker fell on American President Woodrow Wilson.

He solicited the hawks for clemency and threatened to leave the conference.

At one point a furious French leader Georges Clemenceau called Wilson pro-German and left the room, John Barry writes in his book The Great Influence.

Spectators described Woodrow Wilson as a man who changed after a sudden and violent illness at the 1919 Paris peace conference. One of his aides died at the conference. (Getty Images)

There is a debate about what happened next to Wilson. Barry is adamant that he was hit by the Spanish flu: a young aide, Donald Frary, fell ill on Wilson’s day and died four days later.

Another helper describes Wilson being caught by violent coughing paroxysms and a fever that hit 39.4 C.

Wilson stayed in bed for several days, unable to move.

A weak president eventually returned to the table and shocked the spectators, including his own delegation – he suddenly succumbed to hard-line supporters.

A stunned future president Herbert Hoover was at that conference and described Wilson as a changed man.

Hoover was incredulous at the unilateral agreement that Wilson accepted and warned that he would tear Europe apart.

Barry lists the conditions imposed on Germany: financial reparations, apologies, demilitarization of the Rhineland, ceded control of the coal deposits, parts of the country given to France and Poland, eradication of the German Air Force, his army of limited dimensions.

“Nobody knows what would have happened (if Wilson had remained healthy),” writes Barry, a professor at the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine of the University of Tulane in New Orleans.

“You can only know what happened. The flu visited the peace conference. The flu hit Wilson (and hit him).

“Historians with virtual unanimity agree that the harshness of the Paris peace treaty against Germany has contributed to the economic difficulties, nationalistic reaction and political chaos that has favored the rise of Adolf Hitler.”

The so-called Paris Conference, on May 11, 1919, in Versailles, France, where one of Wilson’s aides died, who became violently ill, then shocked the allies by suddenly capitulating to anti-German positions. (De Agostini via Getty Images)